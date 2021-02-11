The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The Advantage of Listing With The Adam Olsen Team vs For Sale By Owner

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 17:31
(photo credit: ADAM OLSEN)
The Adam Olsen Team is reaching legendary status within the world of real estate. They have perfected the art of increasing real estate sales volume and transactions. This real estate team is more like a family, and that chemistry is what allows them to keep growing.
People are increasingly looking to sell their homes via the “for sale by owner” route. This is due to it becoming easier to do so thanks to tools and services being offered online today. However, even though it may appear more streamlined and less costly to go down this path, it could come with potentially devastating consequences. That is why it is best to hire a professional, and experienced team to sell your home for you. That is exactly what The Adam Olsen Team specializes in.
It's completely understandable that you would want to try and do everything yourself by going the FSBO route. After all, you have probably seen information online that told you it would be more affordable, and that you would have greater control over the process. However, what that information may not have told you is that this is not necessarily a good thing. Pursuing this path will leave you saddled with the burden of managing practically everything. Also, it may seem like you are saving money initially, but you may end up losing more if you're unable to sell your property, or will do so at a lower rate.
When you list your property with The Adam Olsen Team, you are entitled to receiving special perks. These are all but impossible to obtain if you go down the FSBO route. For example, this real estate team runs paid promotions for all of its listings on social media sites that include Facebook and Instagram. This means your listing is exposed to thousands of people over the course of a week. 
When you become a client of The Adam Olsen Team, you will see your interests prioritized to ensure that your property is well-represented throughout the entire process. If you ever need advice regarding an important real estate matter, you are just a phone call, email, or message away. The same can’t be said for when you go at the process alone. 
Since proper representation is critical to sell your property fast and for a good price, listing with a brokerage like The Adam Olsen Team is the better choice. The Adam Olsen Team can answer any questions you have regarding any part of the intricate process of selling real estate. Responsible and professional advice is the only kind you will receive. If you want an entire brokerage in your corner, then working with The Adam Olsen Team should be your default choice.


