The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

The Future of Network Security: Identity, Segmentation & Securing the Edge

What it takes to properly secure corporate networks in the world of remote work, BYOD & IoT

By MICHAEL W. MARVIN  
MARCH 8, 2021 15:28
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
The workplace has changed thanks to COVID-19. Many of us continue to spend most, if not all, of our workdays at home, juggling Zoom meetings, kids, pets, relationships, cooking, cleaning…you name it. Since at least February 2020, organizations around the world have altered the way they operate – encouraging their employees to stay home, stay safe, but stay available. 
On top of the immediate operational challenges that companies faced when shifting to full or hybrid work environments, the rise of remote work in response to COVID-19 has pushed a number of network security shortcomings to the surface. In response, cybersecurity vendors and IT professionals have accelerated the development of and search for solutions to fill these network security gaps.
As we return to the office and arrive in a post-COVID-19 world, these areas will dominate the evolutionary direction of corporate network security…
The Role of Identity
As people, we represent the weakest link in the network security armor. While we may wish we were infallible, we’re really full of bad cybersecurity habits, like weak passwords, forgetting to back up data, or clicking on hyperlinks in emails from strangers. Our identities, however, can also be our strongest means of securing networks. The rise of multi-factor authentication (MFA) identity and access management (IAM) tools is allowing organizations to verify employee identity and authenticate their access to the network in real-time, no matter the employee’s location or whether they’re attempting to connect with a managed or personal (BYOD) device.
Network Segmentation
Segmenting the network is a cybersecurity best practice. Period. For any companies, this practice is even a regulatory requirement (e.g., the Payment Card Industry data security standard (PCI)). Network segmentation is simply a means of dividing up a network into smaller parts, ensuring the right people only have access to the parts of the network that are relevant to them. It is a measure that improves the effectiveness of an organization’s investments in other security tools, and can help to prevent significant damage to critical data across the network after a company has experienced a breach.
Securing the Edge
Gartner introduced SASE a few years ago. It represents a new enterprise networking technology category that converges the functions of network and security solutions into a single, unified cloud service. This marks an architectural transformation, as it allows IT teams to leverage a holistic and flexible service to their businesses. Critical to this budding area is NAC. Specifically, the movement of NAC to the cloud eliminates expensive on-site hardware and hidden maintenance costs. With cloud NAC, like Portnox CLEAR, all that’s needed to control network access across a geographically dispersed network is an internet connection.
About the Author
Michael Marvin leads global cross-channel marketing efforts at Portnox, a network security vendor that provides market-leading network access control (NAC) solutions for global enterprises. Marvin has led marketing and communications teams across a variety of areas in B2B tech, including AdTech and FinTech.
About Portnox
Portnox provides simple-to-deploy, operate and maintain network access control, security and visibility solutions. Portnox software can be deployed on-premises, as a cloud-delivered service, or in hybrid mode. It is agentless and vendor-agnostic, allowing organizations to maximize their existing network and cybersecurity investments. Hundreds of enterprises around the world rely on Portnox for network visibility, cybersecurity policy enforcement and regulatory compliance. The company has been recognized for its innovations by Info Security Products Guide, Cyber Security Excellence Awards, IoT Innovator Awards, Computing Security Awards, Best of Interop ITX and Cyber Defense Magazine. Portnox has offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. 


Tags social networking cyber security network
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why the Pope's visit to Iraq is of symbolic importance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu’s interview with Aryeh Golan was more of the same - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI
David Wolpe

Parashat Ki Tisa: Why break the tablets?

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by