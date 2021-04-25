The global success of bingo

Bingo’s big comeback



Bingo has made a huge comeback in recent years. The story of its revival begins around the time of the internet boom in the 1990s. While online bingo wasn’t yet popular, many savvy entrepreneurs were investing in online casinos, with games like online slots and online poker.

They could see that it was making gambling more accessible and bringing it to new, younger audiences who were tech savvy and loved gaming on their mobiles and tablets. Online gambling exploded in popularity all around the world. Many people preferred playing their favourite games online — at home or on their commutes — rather than having to leave the house and go to a land-based casino. There are also all the costs associated with having to go to the casino, such as drinks, taxis, clothing and more. By being able to play games on their phones, a wider audience was enjoying online gambling.

Not long after slots and poker began to rise in popularity, investors then turned their eyes towards bingo. During the mid-noughties, several companies launched online bingo sites and that’s when sites like 888 ladies bingo were born.

These days, almost every gambling company in the UK has its own bingo site or has ownership of an online bingo subsidiary company.

Why was online bingo so successful? Online bingo has been so successful for a multitude of reasons. The first of which is that online gambling companies have been able to replicate some of the social elements of gaming. The early critics of online casinos and online bingo halls felt that being that bingo was a social game, it would compromise what drew in those large crowds of players back in the 1960s.

However, online bingo websites were able to bring in social elements of the game through chatrooms, allowing strangers and friends to talk to each other as they played. Furthermore, some of the big reasons that people play bingo is for the great feeling they get when they win. This effect remained online and attracted hundreds of thousands of new players through offers and competitions.