The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

The global success of bingo

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
APRIL 25, 2021 11:13
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Bingo has had an incredible journey as a game. From the booming 1960s through to its decline in the 90s, and the resurgence of today, it’s one of those classic games that has stood the test of time, especially in online spaces. But what’s the story of bingo, how did it unfold and what’s the next chapter for the game? 
 The nation’s favourite game
Bingo had been enjoyed throughout the early 20th century as part of charitable fundraising events. But it became one of the nation’s favourite leisure activities after 1960, when it was legalised by the gambling act. It was in these years that bingo was at its height, with more people visiting bingo halls every week than the combined overall attendance for some of the top-flight football games in England.
There were fourteen million registered players across Wales, Scotland, and England by the mid-1960s, with 150,000 visiting their local bingo hall every single day. It seemed like the popularity of bingo would never wane; unfortunately, that wouldn’t be the case. 
A sharp decline
Unlike the fervour of the 1960s, by the 1990s bingo had been on the decline. There were several big reasons for this. The first being the rise of cheap flight offers abroad. It might be difficult to think of the association, but cheap flights to foreign destinations made it so that less people in the UK were visiting the coastal towns and cities where bingo halls were so popular. The towns and cities were hit hard by this, alongside their entertainment venues including bingo halls.

Much of the younger generation also began to think that bingo was a game for their grandparents; it just didn’t appeal to them. Even with the introduction of several tournaments, the game hadn’t changed much in almost four decades. The game wasn’t able to attract new players of a younger generation — it had become associated with old age, a hard reputation to break. The bingo halls just weren’t accessible or of great interest to them.

Then there’s the competition. Back in the 1960s when bingo had hit its peak, most people didn’t have a television or if they did, they certainly didn’t get many channels. There were also some really exciting gambling opportunities out there like video games, slots, and poker rooms. Bingo, as well as bingo halls, had just lost its sparkle for many, especially when there were so many other exciting things to play. 
Bingo’s big comeback

Bingo has made a huge comeback in recent years. The story of its revival begins around the time of the internet boom in the 1990s. While online bingo wasn’t yet popular, many savvy entrepreneurs were investing in online casinos, with games like online slots and online poker. 
They could see that it was making gambling more accessible and bringing it to new, younger audiences who were tech savvy and loved gaming on their mobiles and tablets. Online gambling exploded in popularity all around the world. Many people preferred playing their favourite games online — at home or on their commutes — rather than having to leave the house and go to a land-based casino. There are also all the costs associated with having to go to the casino, such as drinks, taxis, clothing and more. By being able to play games on their phones, a wider audience was enjoying online gambling. 
Not long after slots and poker began to rise in popularity, investors then turned their eyes towards bingo. During the mid-noughties, several companies launched online bingo sites and that’s when sites like 888 ladies bingo were born.
These days, almost every gambling company in the UK has its own bingo site or has ownership of an online bingo subsidiary company. 
Why was online bingo so successful? 
Online bingo has been so successful for a multitude of reasons. The first of which is that online gambling companies have been able to replicate some of the social elements of gaming. The early critics of online casinos and online bingo halls felt that being that bingo was a social game, it would compromise what drew in those large crowds of players back in the 1960s.
However, online bingo websites were able to bring in social elements of the game through chatrooms, allowing strangers and friends to talk to each other as they played. Furthermore, some of the big reasons that people play bingo is for the great feeling they get when they win. This effect remained online and attracted hundreds of thousands of new players through offers and competitions.
Another aspect that has led to the huge success of online bingo is the accessibility. Almost everyone owns a mobile phone or tablet, which have become central to how people live, work, socialise and play. The ease at which you can play bingo online attracted the attention of tech-savvy younger players who may have been put off by the old school bingo halls that were popular with their grandparents. Almost anyone from around the world can play online, which has drawn in a huge audience that have fallen in love with the game.

And there’s rumours out there that virtual reality technology will become implemented as part of the online bingo experience, which will really bring the bingo halls home, for many. 
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is IDF right to reform PTSD treatment for veterans? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
ALAN BAKER

The return of the ‘two-state solution’ - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Eli Kavon

Who were the historians who documented the Jewish revolts?

 By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by