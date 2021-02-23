The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

The Impact of Loyalty Programs in the Online Gambling Industry

By PAUL LITMAN  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 11:11
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
The online gambling industry keeps growing, and today, it has a massive worldwide audience. Consequently, there is a seemingly boundless pool of casino sites that you can easily access on your computer, smartphone, or tablet. But there are a lot of other factors that contribute to the—huge popularity of online casino games.   
One example is promotions, special offers, and loyalty programs of the casino. They are part of almost every casino site and are definitely one of the main reasons why people play on certain sites and avoid others. Here we explore the impact of loyalty programs on the online gambling industry worldwide and how they are perceived by casino players.  
Differences Between Promotions and Loyalty Programs 
First, when you register on an online casino, you will probably have an option to claim a welcome bonus. As we mentioned earlier, online casino games are tremendously popular, and there's a huge number of online casinos. So, to stand out from the fierce competition, casino sites, first attract your attention by providing a welcome bonus. The same applies to betting sites, for example.  Just the welcome bonus is tailored to the preferences of sports fans. If you want to learn more about various betting bonuses, make sure to visit a reliable site like vedonlyöntibonukset , where different bonuses are explained in more detail. 
So, the first step of becoming a loyal member is getting your welcome package. However, you can definitely choose not to get it if it doesn't match your preferences. Still, with a welcome bonus, you will have a better idea of what the casino has to offer and how it treats its members. The main difference between a welcome bonus and a loyalty program is that it is a special package for new players on the platform. Generally, it's tied to the first deposit on the site. In contrast, loyalty programs are created specifically with regular, active players in mind.  
Next, promotions on casino sites are also one important factor that distinguishes them from traditional casinos. There are recurring promotions and offers that are made to enhance your gaming experience on the site. They can include anything from bonus spins to giveaways, deposit match bonuses, and cashback offers. Also, they are available for regular players on the site and are easily accessible to most players, while the perks of the loyalty programs are only available to the members that are part of the program. 
The Power of Loyalty Programs 
Betty Crocker first created a box top program in 1929, which became the basis for loyalty programs that are used today. The main goal of a loyalty program is to keep their current customers and award them for their loyalty. Furthermore, it's more cost-effective for businesses to retain their regular clients than to attract new ones. Also, online casinos are at an advantage here because they exist digitally, so they can easily collect the data and develop and further adjust the programs to suit the interests of their members. 
But, this also means that with the right set of perks, a lot of members will be motivated to play on a specific casino site. 
For example, with a points-based loyalty program, members accumulate so-called loyalty points as they play casino games on the casino site. Moreover, they reach new, higher levels of the program based on the number of loyalty points. Generally, this means that the higher level in the loyalty program, the better the rewards for the members of that level.   
It should be noted that the type of rewards may vary from one online casino to another but, they can be tickets for sporting events, special offers, special customer support team, high limits for withdrawals and deposits, personal account managers, and other perks.  
VIP Players 
When it comes to high-rollers or more experienced casino players, loyalty programs are a great way to gain special rewards or get exclusive offers from the casino site. Besides, it's also a great way for casino sites to learn more about the preferences and wishes of their most loyal players and tweak their offers accordingly. 
However, VIP clubs might be open to only certain members, that have an invitation to access the exclusive club. This makes each member of the casino more special as they know that they are part of a special program that awards only selected individuals. Also, it's very likely that casino players that get the VIP treatment will have increased overall satisfaction with the online casino. 
In conclusion, loyalty programs are able to deliver a more personalized experience to their members. They are one of the important factors that prompt users to play on casino sites than to visit a land-based, casino for example. And, regardless of the location of any player, everyone wants to feel that they are appreciated for choosing certain platforms or brand repeatedly.


Tags online gambling Online Games Casino
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by