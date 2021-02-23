The Impact of Loyalty Programs in the Online Gambling Industry

The online gambling industry keeps growing, and today, it has a massive worldwide audience. Consequently, there is a seemingly boundless pool of casino sites that you can easily access on your computer, smartphone, or tablet. But there are a lot of other factors that contribute to the—huge popularity of online casino games.

One example is promotions, special offers, and loyalty programs of the casino . They are part of almost every casino site and are definitely one of the main reasons why people play on certain sites and avoid others. Here we explore the impact of loyalty programs on the online gambling industry worldwide and how they are perceived by casino players.

Differences Between Promotions and Loyalty Programs

First, when you register on an online casino, you will probably have an option to claim a welcome bonus. As we mentioned earlier, online casino games are tremendously popular, and there's a huge number of online casinos. So, to stand out from the fierce competition, casino sites, first attract your attention by providing a welcome bonus. The same applies to betting sites, for example. Just the welcome bonus is tailored to the preferences of sports fans. If you want to learn more about various betting bonuses, make sure to visit a reliable site like vedonlyöntibonukset , where different bonuses are explained in more detail.

So, the first step of becoming a loyal member is getting your welcome package. However, you can definitely choose not to get it if it doesn't match your preferences. Still, with a welcome bonus, you will have a better idea of what the casino has to offer and how it treats its members. The main difference between a welcome bonus and a loyalty program is that it is a special package for new players on the platform. Generally, it's tied to the first deposit on the site. In contrast, loyalty programs are created specifically with regular, active players in mind.

Next, promotions on casino sites are also one important factor that distinguishes them from traditional casinos. There are recurring promotions and offers that are made to enhance your gaming experience on the site. They can include anything from bonus spins to giveaways, deposit match bonuses, and cashback offers. Also, they are available for regular players on the site and are easily accessible to most players, while the perks of the loyalty programs are only available to the members that are part of the program.

The Power of Loyalty Programs

Betty Crocker first created a box top program in 1929, which became the basis for loyalty programs that are used today. The main goal of a loyalty program is to keep their current customers and award them for their loyalty. Furthermore, it's more cost-effective for businesses to retain their regular clients than to attract new ones. Also, online casinos are at an advantage here because they exist digitally, so they can easily collect the data and develop and further adjust the programs to suit the interests of their members.

But, this also means that with the right set of perks, a lot of members will be motivated to play on a specific casino site.

For example, with a points-based loyalty program, members accumulate so-called loyalty points as they play casino games on the casino site. Moreover, they reach new, higher levels of the program based on the number of loyalty points. Generally, this means that the higher level in the loyalty program, the better the rewards for the members of that level.

It should be noted that the type of rewards may vary from one online casino to another but, they can be tickets for sporting events, special offers, special customer support team, high limits for withdrawals and deposits, personal account managers, and other perks.

VIP Players

When it comes to high-rollers or more experienced casino players, loyalty programs are a great way to gain special rewards or get exclusive offers from the casino site. Besides, it's also a great way for casino sites to learn more about the preferences and wishes of their most loyal players and tweak their offers accordingly.

However, VIP clubs might be open to only certain members, that have an invitation to access the exclusive club. This makes each member of the casino more special as they know that they are part of a special program that awards only selected individuals. Also, it's very likely that casino players that get the VIP treatment will have increased overall satisfaction with the online casino.