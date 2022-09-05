The King David hotel – where history and hospitality meet

With its blend of contemporary luxury and rich history, the King David Hotel has long been acknowledged as the top hotel in the Holy City. But don’t just take our word for it – the prestigious Travel + Leisure Magazine, in an article listing the ten best city hotels in North Africa and the Middle East, ranked the King David Hotel as the best hotel in Jerusalem.

Says General Manager Tamir Kobrin, “We are delighted with the progress that the King David Hotel has made over the past two years, since the pandemic hit the country’s tourist sector. The hotel’s service, excellence and culture have greatly evolved and have propelled it to even greater heights to receive this award.”

What makes a great hotel? Service, location, facilities, amenities, and, in the case of the King David, a touch of history. For over 90 years, the King David has been the favored location for visiting presidents, prime ministers and kings. Today, it is making history for the innovative and impeccable services that it offers to all its guests, beginning with the culinary enhancements made by Executive Chef Roi Antebi, who has integrated the unique heritage and palate of Jerusalem into the lounges, bars, and restaurants of the hotel, including the Swank King’s Garden restaurant featuring a collaboration with Thinkers Gin and an extensive selection of Israeli wines. The Gin Mare rooftop bar for cocktails at sunset overlooking the old city, afternoon tea in the lobby lounge with Palais de Thés fine teas. The Poolside Bar & Grill with an assortment of Jerusalem local canapés, and the all-new Grill Room Steakhouse that will open this winter. To top all that, at the end of the day, during the evening turndown service, a box of Belgian gourmet chocolate by Leonidas will be left at your bedside by your housekeeping team.

(credit: Gali Eitan)

When visitors enter the lobby of the King David, they immediately sense that they are in an extraordinary hotel. The classic design and majestic elegance of the lobby evoke the glamour and grace of a bygone era. The guestrooms and suites, many of which offer magnificent views of the Old City, feature free wi-fi, LCD screens, a mini-bar and coffee machine, and include deluxe Molton Brown beauty, fragrance, bath & body products. The hotel is ideally situated within walking distance of Jerusalem’s Old City and is a short taxi ride from the city’s main attractions.

At the end of a long day, the King David is a refuge for the senses. Open during the summer season, the King David’s stunning outdoor pool includes a main pool, a separate children’s pool, and a poolside play area. The pool’s Beluga cabanas provide the perfect hideaway and are located in a secluded area of the pool garden, offering a delightful assortment of refreshing soft drinks, wine, fresh fruit and homemade cookies. The hotel’s deluxe Cristina Spa offers a lovely array of rejuvenating and refreshing skin and body treatments, and the Fitness Center’s state-of-the-art gym equipment will keep you fit during your stay.

The hotel offers a complete program of live musical entertainment throughout the week each evening, including Bossa Nova, jazz on the terrace, Israeli, Arab and Andalusian music, acoustic flamenco, classics and original music.

The King David Hotel’s renowned culture of service and hospitality is appreciated by all its guests, whether they are international celebrities or visiting tourists who appreciate quality service. Mrs. Sara Davidovich, a frequent guest of the hotel for many years, says, “When I come to stay at the hotel. I immediately feel the calmness and the positive energy. The amazing atmosphere, the perfect service and the pleasant people, and everything is topped by the General Manager of the hotel who sets the tone.”

Credit: Gali Eitan

With the end of the pandemic, the hotel is once again buzzing with the arrival of guests from around the world. The dedicated staff, which combines veteran members with many years of service with a young, vibrant team, offers its guests an unmatched experience, beginning with free pickup from Ben-Gurion airport for guests staying a minimum of four nights (Mini-Suite and up) with the hotel’s fleet of Mercedes S Class limousines, a dedicated Concierge team, and wine sommelier.

The King David Hotel is Jerusalem’s most prestigious address. Make it yours on your next visit to Israel.

For more information: The King David Hotel

This article was written in cooperation with The King David Jerusalem