The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Thobias is Making Self-Expression Through Fashion Unique and Affordable

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
APRIL 8, 2021 16:06
(photo credit: KEVIN THOBIAS)
(photo credit: KEVIN THOBIAS)
Fashion has evolved over the years to represent an individual's beliefs, their unique flavor, as well as a message of personal self-expression that comes to define them. The retail industry has seen a steady influx of turnkey fashion that is made of cheap material, thus making it more burdensome to find brands and pieces that have style and flair, while being made of high-quality material. Enter Thobias, a new fashion label that seeks to absolve an individual’s struggle with finding great pieces with flair, while maintaining quality at a reasonable price.
Kevin Thobias is an adroit e-commerce entrepreneur who is widely recognized for turning two million dollars worth of Tesla stock into twelve million, such business acumen will definitely be critical in catapulting his latest venture, Thobias, into mainstream popularity when it comes to tailoring clothing that focuses on the unique style of women.
If a consumer wants to purchase clothing that is fairly cheap, they have to settle for quality that is far from great. The popular and renowned brands often lack the component of quality, they can be worn to glamorous events for a few weeks, but the quality will quickly deteriorate after washing the clothes several times over. Thobias seeks to have the foundational principles of his company to be focused on never settling, in terms of style and quality. He wants women to have the best of both worlds, at a price that is cost-efficient. Thobias has European-style designs with a great price, something that will make him a name to remember in the women’s fashion industry.
Once a style becomes popular, many brands will often integrate this design into their own clothing, as well as repeat popular designs. Thobias wants to change the landscape of online retail with new designs that are founded on the pillars of authenticity. Thobias will not have his clothing made in countries with cheap labor like China, but will have the clothes designed in London, and produced in Los Angeles. Thobias aims to appeal to the successful consumer who look to define their style and flavor with discerning taste, while prioritizing quality.
Thobias will also target a line of exquisite dresses that can be worn to various occasions, from a night out with friends, to an exclusive event or photoshoot. Thobias is set to launch their clothing line in May of 2021, looking to captivate the attention of the modern woman who wants to be stylish, while not having to break the bank to get such clothing.
For more info, follow Thobias on Instagram @thobiasdesign


Tags fashion e-commerce Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remember, appreciate Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Commemorating the Holocaust while building a more tolerant Middle East

 By HOUDA NONOO
Gil Troy

My father, my 91-year-old COVID-19 hero - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by