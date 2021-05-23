Three Israeli Companies That Are Inspiring Their Industries

Start-Up Nation is the nickname of Israel and that isn’t without reason. Smaller than New Jersey, Israel still leads the world in innovation in many sectors, including technology, medicine and tactical gear, to name just a few. Below we’ve detailed out three Israeli companies that are constantly moving the bar forward when it comes to being the Best.





Best Navigation

Where would we be without Waze ? Stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic more times than we could count, for starters. While other navigation systems are slowly catching up with live updates, Waze still does it best by allowing constant data input from the source: the drivers. As they put it so well: “Traffic starts with us, but it can end with us, too.”

Waze is in the lead when it comes to live updates of traffic jams, possible road hazards and closures and even the location of speed cameras and traffic cops to ensure the smoothest commute possible for you. But their impact is even greater on the environment with their ride-sharing initiative Waze Carpool, that encourages and facilitates car-sharing for commuters sharing a similar destination. This takes cars off the road, easing traffic and reducing the overall carbon footprint of the daily commute. Waze is also committed to partnering with cities, transportation authorities, broadcasters, businesses, and first responders, utilizing their community-generated data to ensure better commutes for everyone.

Best Tactical Gear



Photo credit : Source Tactical Gear





Tactical technology is crucial for any modern military. Luckily, some of the best militaries in the world are supplied by Source Tactical Gear , a local Israeli company that has been perfecting tactical gear since 1989. Designed by soldiers for soldiers, Source has registered multiple patents in tactical technology including hydration systems and load-bearing concepts and their systems and equipment are field tested in extreme conditions to prove their capability in military scenarios.

Source’s Virtus System has revolutionized the way we look at equipping soldiers. Infantry soldiers, while deceptively low-tech compared to laser-guided missiles, are still the backbone of every army. The groundbreaking Soldier System enables infantry soldiers to select and wear exactly the gear they need for any specific deployment since the gear in the system is all compatible, whether it be vests, pouches, backpacks, and more. The SOURCE Dynamic Weight Distribution System lets soldiers shift gear weight dynamically between shoulders and hips, reducing back pain and injuries and dramatically improving performance and agility using the DWD Exospine Bar. Source also has the Advanced Tactical Clothing System--its own line of tactical clothes, ensuring that each soldier is protected and prepared for whatever challenges lie ahead. Source has also made strides in the arena of tactical hydration. Proprietary technology like GrungeGuard™ Technology and Glass-Like™ Film Technology make the hydration bladders safe from typical mold, mildew and bacteria build-ups that can be common in hydration packs, as well as ensure that the water stays fresh for days or even weeks and that the water reservoir rarely even needs washing between uses.

Source is Israel’s largest tactical gear manufacturer and exporter. To date, Source is a supplier for armed forces and hundreds of organizations in dozens of countries around the globe, including the United States Army, the British Army, NATO, and of course the IDF, whom Source has worked with and manufactured top tactical gear for the past 25 years. Source also equips law enforcement, including Guardia Civil and the Irish Police. Recently, Source has made some of its equipment accessible to civilians as well, offering its tactical backpacks and revolutionary hydration systems for sale at an excellent price so that individuals can equip themselves for off-roading, competitions, and backpacking with the world's best equipment. The only way it could possibly be better? 5% of all profits are donated to community causes.







Best Diagnosis

Photo credit : Pixabay

Never has this technology been more critical than during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. With many afraid to leave home, other health concerns run the risk of being unaddressed and undiagnosable. Luckily, TytoCare had already created a solution for this issue. TytoCare was started when its founder, Dedi Gilad, realized that people, especially children, are the thing that spread germs and illnesses faster than anything. He realized that bringing people who are sick or at-risk to germ havens like emergency rooms couldn’t possibly be the best solution to diagnosing and treating them. So the quest began to create technology that would put the medical work into the hands of the consumer, allowing them to perform accurate, guided diagnoses in the safety of their own homes.

Today, Tyto--a hand-held exam kit attached to an app, allows you to connect with your doctor and get on-demand medical exams, diagnoses, and prescriptions when needed, anytime, anywhere. It’s a great solution for anyone--whether they are too far away from their preferred doctor, pregnant and more comfortable at home, or elderly, taking the difficult commute and risk of infections out of the healthcare picture.

These three companies--Source Tactical Gear, Waze, and TytoCare--are shining examples of what it means to see a need and then fill it. The three are focused not just on financial and economic success but also giving back to the community and supporting people, whether from a safety and security standpoint, health, or protecting the planet and roads one safe, comfortable commute at a time.

