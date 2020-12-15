The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tim Timberlake Shares His Heartfelt Story To Inspire The Masses

One of the few things I’ve learned while leading people is that we all have a hole in our heart.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 18:28
(photo credit: TIM TIMBERLAKE)
Tim Timberlake is known for his sense of humor, a gifted communicator and teacher who has the ability to influence people from all walks of life. As an inspirational figure on social media, Tim always gives listeners and readers the tools to transform their lives from the inside out.
I sat down with him to learn about his upcoming book The Power of 1440 available March 9th, 2021 across all major publishers.
Hi Tim, tell us about your book. What is your vision with the book and what do you hope to achieve once it’s released?
Tim: The Power of 1440 is a thirty-day story-driven manual to celebrate the importance and blessing of each of the 1,440 minutes we are given every day. Every day should be magnificent, not mundane; filled with delight, not drudgery; and a grand adventure, not a grind. It is possible to make today and every day truly remarkable.
Amazing, tell us what your favorite quote is and why it can be impactful to people around the world?
Tim: “Today is all you’ve got.” Those words are more than the caption on a cat poster or a slogan on a meme. They are more than an inspirational thought on a greeting card.
Trying to unlock the power of 1440 in your life without understanding the truth of “today is all you’ve got” would be like trying to start your car without the key.
It’s theoretically possible but a whole lot harder. Here’s what you need to know.
The past is gone. Totally beyond your reach or your ability to control. You can try to repair damage done in the past or relive a moment that was pleasurable, but only today.
So let’s get into your story. Who is Tim Timberlake, tell us about moments that define who you are as a man of faith today.
Tim: My story was not always that of motivating others. At a very young age I suffered the pain of losing my father. This caused me a great deal of depression and despair.
However, I knew I had to continue this journey of restoration and hope.
It was at this time that I began to forge my new life.
Wow that’s powerful, to close can you share some thoughts with us on leadership and some takeaways you want us to remember you by?
Tim: One of the few things I’ve learned while leading people is that we all have a hole in our heart. It’s up to us to decide what we fill it with. Oftentimes people try to fill that hole with possessions. That’s fleeting. It’s not until we fill that hole with a purpose that serves someone other than ourselves that we fill that hole with something greater.


