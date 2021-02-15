What changes will stick, after Covid-19?

So much has changed over the course of the last year that it seems almost impossible to describe or quantify the seismic shifts that society has experienced. Israel is among one of the most successful countries in handling Covid-19 and the vaccine rollout there is continuing at great speed. Many other countries around the world, such as New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam, have done just as good a job of handling the crisis as Israel, but Israel has stunned the world with its rapid and effective vaccine rollout .

However, now that we have a chance to look forward to a future without Covid-19, it might also be a good time to look back at the changes that the pandemic has forced us to make, reflect on the cultural shifts that are likely to disappear once the vaccine is fully distributed, and which are likely to stick around in the long term.

Continuation of online gaming and gambling

One cultural change that is likely to be with us even after Covid-19 has become a distant memory is the shift to online gambling. The online gambling industry has expanded exponentially over the course of the last 10 years, but last year, when brick-and-mortar casinos were forced to close, the online gambling industry grew even faster. Many gamblers who previously would only ever have chosen to place their bets in person gave online gambling a try when the pandemic caused physical establishments to cease operating.

After experiencing the ease, convenience and fun of online gambling, many gamblers are likely to remain with the casino industry's online counterparts.

Increased health and safety concerns

It is likely that a greater concern for health, safety and the transmission of viruses and germs will long outlast the Covid-19 pandemic. As the pandemic has been so difficult and all-consuming, it makes sense that some people will find the transition back to a less restricted life rather difficult. This may mean that some people will choose to continue wearing masks after the pandemic has ended, stores may keep their hand sanitizer dispensers, and travelling may still involve a higher level of health measures.

Companies are looking to more flexible options

Around the world, workers at office jobs suddenly had to adjust to working from home. Suddenly, meetings in boardrooms were transformed into Zoom calls, morning commutes were shortened until they became nothing more than the walk from your bed to your desk chair, and coffee breaks were infinitely more relaxing at home. Many workers, however, struggled to keep up with the demands of working at home, particularly with regard to childcare demands since schools were closed.

One important result of the move from working in offices to working from home was that companies were able to verify that productivity rates remained relatively stable, regardless of whether the work was being done from an office desk or a kitchen table. Additionally, while many workers did suffer from the increased demands of childcare, many other workers reveled in the extra sleep they were able to get, the absence of a commute and the general reduction in stress in the domestic environment.

In the future, it is likely that even as Israel transitions out of a lockdown, many companies may relax their in-office demands. Now that companies know that working from home is a viable option that many employees appreciate, they may choose to prioritize other forms of employee engagement, rather than investing in large office spaces. If this does happen, the nature of our urban environments could change as well, as we may see fewer commercial properties being built and utilized.

Green options for everything

One benefit of the pandemic was that the plight of the natural world was brought into sharp focus. It is likely that many of the new, greener ways in which we have started to do things will continue even after the last vaccine has been administered. Many grocery chains are exploring new ways to deliver goods while minimizing packaging, more cities and municipalities are considering greener forms of public transit and more people than ever are giving veganism a try.