The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

What changes will stick, after Covid-19?

By AVI STERN  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 13:08
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
So much has changed over the course of the last year that it seems almost impossible to describe or quantify the seismic shifts that society has experienced. Israel is among one of the most successful countries in handling Covid-19 and the vaccine rollout there is continuing at great speed. Many other countries around the world, such as New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam, have done just as good a job of handling the crisis as Israel, but Israel has stunned the world with its rapid and effective vaccine rollout.  
However, now that we have a chance to look forward to a future without Covid-19, it might also be a good time to look back at the changes that the pandemic has forced us to make, reflect on the cultural shifts that are likely to disappear once the vaccine is fully distributed, and which are likely to stick around in the long term.
Continuation of online gaming and gambling
One cultural change that is likely to be with us even after Covid-19 has become a distant memory is the shift to online gambling. The online gambling industry has expanded exponentially over the course of the last 10 years, but last year, when brick-and-mortar casinos were forced to close, the online gambling industry grew even faster. Many gamblers who previously would only ever have chosen to place their bets in person gave online gambling a try when the pandemic caused physical establishments to cease operating.
After experiencing the ease, convenience and fun of online gambling, many gamblers are likely to remain with the casino industry’s online counterparts. The best online casino platforms offer a vast array of different games for punters to play, attractive registration bonuses, and seasonal bonuses and promotions. CasinoTopsOnline.com is a portal that offers an outlook on some of these popular bonuses that you can pick up, if you haven’t been registered at a certain casino previously.
Increased health and safety concerns
It is likely that a greater concern for health, safety and the transmission of viruses and germs will long outlast the Covid-19 pandemic. As the pandemic has been so difficult and all-consuming, it makes sense that some people will find the transition back to a less restricted life rather difficult. This may mean that some people will choose to continue wearing masks after the pandemic has ended, stores may keep their hand sanitizer dispensers, and travelling may still involve a higher level of health measures.
Companies are looking to more flexible options
Around the world, workers at office jobs suddenly had to adjust to working from home. Suddenly, meetings in boardrooms were transformed into Zoom calls, morning commutes were shortened until they became nothing more than the walk from your bed to your desk chair, and coffee breaks were infinitely more relaxing at home. Many workers, however, struggled to keep up with the demands of working at home, particularly with regard to childcare demands since schools were closed.
One important result of the move from working in offices to working from home was that companies were able to verify that productivity rates remained relatively stable, regardless of whether the work was being done from an office desk or a kitchen table. Additionally, while many workers did suffer from the increased demands of childcare, many other workers reveled in the extra sleep they were able to get, the absence of a commute and the general reduction in stress in the domestic environment.
In the future, it is likely that even as Israel transitions out of a lockdown, many companies may relax their in-office demands. Now that companies know that working from home is a viable option that many employees appreciate, they may choose to prioritize other forms of employee engagement, rather than investing in large office spaces. If this does happen, the nature of our urban environments could change as well, as we may see fewer commercial properties being built and utilized.
Green options for everything
One benefit of the pandemic was that the plight of the natural world was brought into sharp focus. It is likely that many of the new, greener ways in which we have started to do things will continue even after the last vaccine has been administered. Many grocery chains are exploring new ways to deliver goods while minimizing packaging, more cities and municipalities are considering greener forms of public transit and more people than ever are giving veganism a try.
While much still has to be done to address the problems presented by climate change, the fact that the world has united to confront the challenges of Covid-19 bodes well in terms of our prospects for the next global struggle.


Tags COVID-19 pandemic workspace
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to incentivize inoculation - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by