What does women leadership look like during times of crisis?

Last Thursday, Tel Aviv, Israel — June 26, 2024 — the Canadian Embassy in Israel collaborated with the Center for Jewish Impact to host a significant event focused on "Women in Diplomacy during Times of Crisis." Held at the Canadian Ambassador’s residence in Tel Aviv, the event brought together the diplomatic community and Israeli leaders, scholars, and advocates to explore the pivotal roles women play in navigating diplomatic challenges amidst global crises.

The event featured keynote addresses by H.E. Ms. Lisa Stadelbauer, the esteemed Canadian Ambassador to Israel, and Ms. Sonia Gomes de Mesquita, Executive Director of the Center for Jewish Impact. The primary portion of the program included an engaging panel discussion moderated by Chief Anchorwoman of i24 news, Ms. Miri Michaeli, who interviewed Ambassador Stadelbauer, alongside H.E. Ms. Vesela Mrđen Korać, Ambassador of Croatia to Israel and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Israel, and Ambassador Eynat Shlein, Head of MASHAV and Deputy Director General at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chairman of the center for Jewish Impact, Robert Singer + the Canadian Ambassador to Israel H.E. Ms. Lisa Stadelbauer (credit: Ezra Levy)

The ambassadors shared their experiences and strategies for empowering women in diplomatic roles during crises and highlighted the indispensable contributions of women diplomats in addressing complex international issues. In her remarks, Ambassador Stadelbauer underscored Canada's enduring commitment to promoting gender parity in diplomacy.

The event concluded with a networking session, enabling participants across sectors – from civil society to the diplomatic corps - to forge connections aimed at promoting gender equality within diplomatic spheres.

Miri Michaeli, the Canadian Ambassador to Israel H.E. Ms. Lisa Stadelbauer, Ambassador Eynat Shlein, Head of MASHAV and Deputy Director General at Israel's MFA, Ambassador of Croatia to H.E. Ms. Vesela Mrđen Korać (credit: Ezra Levy)

About the Center for Jewish Impact

The Center for Jewish Impact (CJI) was established in 2021 by its Chairman, Robert Singer, along with senior leaders and professionals of the Jewish world. The Center operates at the intersection of Israeli society, the local and global diplomatic community, and world Jewry. We elevate diplomatic relations between Israel, governments, international institutions, and Jewish communities worldwide by creating signature initiatives that foster strategic partnerships for the benefit of the State of Israel, the Jewish diaspora, and the world at large.

Miri Michaeli, Executive Director of the Center for Jewish Impact Sonia Gomes de-Mesquita, the Canadian Ambassador to Israel H.E. Ms. Lisa Stadelbauer. (credit: Ezra Levy)

