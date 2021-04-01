The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

What makes Chvker Jewelry a hit amongst celebs

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
APRIL 1, 2021 15:44
(photo credit: CHVKER JEWELRY)
(photo credit: CHVKER JEWELRY)
 
There’s a raging revolution in the jewelry industry, and Chvker is smack in the middle of it. Chvker is a young brand that is taking the digital world by storm. Jewelry is not only a fashion statement but an expression of yourself and your personal style.
Chvker caters to the needs of all types of fashionistas, whether you’re a minimalist, prefer a mix-and-match approach, or want to go all-out maximalist. The belief that less is more when it comes to accessories has spread all over the globe but has not completely eradicated the shopper who prefers an all-out flashy approach to their accessories.
Thanks to the digital revolution of the jewelry marketplace, more jewelry enthusiasts are spoiled for choice. Their continued growth in the industry and online has made them a noticeable brand by many influencers, celebs, and fashionistas.
Chvker speaks to the needs of celebs and fashionistas as they’re looking for complimentary jewelry that is unique and enhances their personal style. Nazlia, the mastermind behind Chvker, is a jewelry designer that is on everyone’s radar, and her designs continue to wow customers.
Defined as a gen Z dream jewelry brand, Chvker is a diverse brand that caters to women of all generations. The brand’s designs have been said to embody early 2000s fashion trends and are such a welcome return.
The style on the jewelry pieces speaks for itself with butterfly studded neckpieces and hair clips, and it’s just what celebs and influencers are going for today. Chvker has quickly become an influencer favorite due to its unique style and design and its budget-friendly nature.
With everyone trying to recover from the global pandemic, Chvker is assuring customers that they can still be stylish on a budget. They’re the right amount of sparkle and shine you need to spice up your look.
Another reason Chvker is a fashionista’s favorite is the versatility of their jewelry pieces. They’re a great fit for formal and casual events and effortlessly complement any outfit. They also carry with them a handmade charm that Nazlia is especially proud of.
Chvker is quickly becoming a household jewelry brand name for many celebs as it’s unique, modern, and what every girl needs to feel chic and ready for a world takeover. The brand has also been credited as having something for everyone, which makes it more appealing to audiences everywhere.
Jewelry is all about design and style, and Chvker achieves this effortlessly through their pieces. We gotta admit, we can’t wait to see what’s coming up for Chvker.


Tags fashion luxury products Jewelry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's politicians must take risks to form government

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by