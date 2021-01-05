The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

What to Expect from Online Gambling 2021

Online gambling is truly an area where users benefit from new inventions

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JANUARY 5, 2021 20:07
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
While many businesses have been struggling during the pandemic year of 2020, online gambling has been flourishing. The worldwide revenue from online gambling rose during the past year, from around $58 billion to $66 billion this year.
And the chances are that the industry will keep it up during the next year as well. This is what we are expecting from online gambling during 2021.
More Exciting Gaming Experiences
Online gambling is truly an area where users benefit from new inventions. The online gambling experience has been enhanced with the help of modern technology such as Pay and Play-option during recent years.
During 2021 we are expecting to see AI (Artificial Intelligence) being used in a way to better the player experience. With the help of AI, players will be able to get a more personal experience designed after their wants and needs.
Increased Amount of Mobile Users
The number of mobile users has been increasing every year for the last few years. 2021 will likely be the year that gambling companies put an extra effort into fully optimizing their sites for mobile users.
Crypto Currencies
2021 might as well be the year when crypto payments finally grab hold of the online casino players. Although many casinos have offered the option to play with cryptocurrencies for quite a few years now, players have been holding back because playing with crypto has often meant no bonus. For the coming year, we are expecting this to change.
New Casinos in Growing Markets
As anyone that has ever been involved in igaming knows, this is an ever-changing and fast-growing industry. This has been very clear in the last couple of years when the online gambling market in countries like India has taken off with an incredible speed. Online gambling in India had a revenue of $295 million during 2020.
For 2021 we are expecting the revenue for the Indian online gambling market to keep on growing, as well as an increase of online casinos offering their services in INR to Indian players.
Physical Gambling Operators Online 
Seeing to this years’ Covid-19 pandemic many of the gambling operators that historically have been focused on physical gaming experiences are likely to put in more of an effort on their online services.
European Countries will Introduce New Gaming Laws
As intriguing as it is to see some markets growing, it’s not likely to be the case for all markets, especially the European ones. Many of the countries that earlier have been “tolerating” online casinos, or betting operators are currently looking to implement new gambling regulations.
Sweden, who just last year implemented new regulations have progressively tightened the noose for online casinos over the course of the year, including temporary bonus limitations.
Other countries that are looking to change their regulations are the Netherlands and Germany. Germany is currently preparing to introduce a new treaty. This will include a new gambling regulator much like the MGA in Malta, Spelinspektionen in Sweden and the Gambling Commission in the United Kingdom.
The new gaming regulations will include deposit limits of €1000 per month and license, as well as stake limits of €1 per spin. This has led to many new casinos not on Gamstop targeting the UK gambling market.
The Netherlands, which was to introduce a new regime at the beginning of January next year is now anticipating a delay until March 2021.
Better than ever Before
Finally, we should say that although new regulations will take place in many countries, the online gambling experience is expected to be better, faster, easier and safer during the year of 2021
 


Tags online gambling Online Games online business
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Praising the HMOs for Israel's COVID-19 vaccine success

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry

 By OMER YANKELEVICH
Micah Halpern

Coronavirus: Get your head out of the sand - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by