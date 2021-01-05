What to Expect from Online Gambling 2021

And the chances are that the industry will keep it up during the next year as well. This is what we are expecting from online gambling during 2021.

More Exciting Gaming Experiences

Online gambling is truly an area where users benefit from new inventions. The online gambling experience has been enhanced with the help of modern technology such as Pay and Play-option during recent years.

During 2021 we are expecting to see AI (Artificial Intelligence) being used in a way to better the player experience. With the help of AI, players will be able to get a more personal experience designed after their wants and needs.

Increased Amount of Mobile Users

The number of mobile users has been increasing every year for the last few years. 2021 will likely be the year that gambling companies put an extra effort into fully optimizing their sites for mobile users.

Crypto Currencies

2021 might as well be the year when crypto payments finally grab hold of the online casino players. Although many casinos have offered the option to play with cryptocurrencies for quite a few years now, players have been holding back because playing with crypto has often meant no bonus. For the coming year, we are expecting this to change.

New Casinos in Growing Markets

As anyone that has ever been involved in igaming knows, this is an ever-changing and fast-growing industry. This has been very clear in the last couple of years when the online gambling market in countries like India has taken off with an incredible speed. Online gambling in India had a revenue of $295 million during 2020.

For 2021 we are expecting the revenue for the Indian online gambling market to keep on growing, as well as an increase of online casinos offering their services in INR to Indian players.

Physical Gambling Operators Online

Seeing to this years’ Covid-19 pandemic many of the gambling operators that historically have been focused on physical gaming experiences are likely to put in more of an effort on their online services.

European Countries will Introduce New Gaming Laws

As intriguing as it is to see some markets growing, it’s not likely to be the case for all markets, especially the European ones. Many of the countries that earlier have been “tolerating” online casinos, or betting operators are currently looking to implement new gambling regulations.

Sweden, who just last year implemented new regulations have progressively tightened the noose for online casinos over the course of the year, including temporary bonus limitations.

Other countries that are looking to change their regulations are the Netherlands and Germany. Germany is currently preparing to introduce a new treaty. This will include a new gambling regulator much like the MGA in Malta, Spelinspektionen in Sweden and the Gambling Commission in the United Kingdom.

The new gaming regulations will include deposit limits of €1000 per month and license, as well as stake limits of €1 per spin. This has led to many new casinos not on Gamstop targeting the UK gambling market.

The Netherlands, which was to introduce a new regime at the beginning of January next year is now anticipating a delay until March 2021.

Better than ever Before

Finally, we should say that although new regulations will take place in many countries, the online gambling experience is expected to be better, faster, easier and safer during the year of 2021