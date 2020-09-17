The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
When aiming high, anything is possible

This is a personal invitation to come and be impressed by the best that has been built in Israel, to enjoy the freedom to create, plan and design the perfect apartment to suit your needs.

By NATALI MAMRUD  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 12:15
(photo credit: 3D VISION)
This is a personal invitation to come and be impressed by the best that has been built in Israel, to enjoy the freedom to create, plan, and design the perfect apartment to suit your needs.
Apartments in a one-of-a-kind tower, without compromises.
Eternal Elegance
Elegance is the creation of a soul-expanding experience based on serenity, timelessness, and effortless feeling.
The Beresheet Tower  
has all this and more. It's design and connection to urban spaces, along with the dedication and thought that was put into each detail, from the tower's surrounding park through its grand lobby, joint spaces, and the apartments themselves. All create an elegant, intimate and desirable living experience.
The Beresheet Tower stands at the highest point in Bavli, surrounded by a luscious park that connects to Hayarkon Park. The meticulous living experience the tower tenants are provided with, relies on the commitment to create a high-end, discrete, and inspiring bubble that conveys eternal elegance.
 
Bavli – serene Island at the heart of the metropolis
 Just five minutes away from Tel Aviv's beating heart, one minute from the Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan and HaHalacha Interchange, Bavli stands like a green, intimate and discrete island.
 The Bavli neighborhood borders with Hayarkon Park, the largest and most significant green urban space in Israel, and grants a healthy and active lifestyle for all, from your doorsteps to the beach.
This all happens a touch away from Tel Aviv's dynamic and intriguing cultural, recreational, and culinary areas. The neighborhood's location allows rapid access to both municipal and intercity roads, the Savidor central railway station, and soon also to the Green Line of the Tel Aviv Light Rail.    
Article published in cooperation with Beresheet Bavli


