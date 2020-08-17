Why You Should not Perform At-Home Data Recovery during COVID

The technological foundation has shown a juvenile light to inspire people to work from home. Many people became conversant without the major assistance of a designated customer support team. The office ambiance offers several benefits to work remotely.

Easy access with colleagues becomes effective with virtual meetings and the robust network of corporate computers. On the other hand, the menacing of data loss can be a nightmare for various employees.

Without the correct knowledge, when a user used to take a data backup at the home environment, it may cause a data loss, which will create an admixture of stress and dilemma for every user.

Data Recovery , with all its phenomenal grandeur and noteworthy elevation, inspires every user to gain a pearl of perfect wisdom to perform data backup and restore processes elegantly.

People are working and communicating with others virtually with their mobile phones, desktops, laptops, and tablets.

With lots of uncertainty in an unprecedented situation, every user must be well concerned before performing data recovery.

Problems with DIY Recovery at Home

Without cleanroom ambiance, it is impossible to make data recovery at home. During this pandemic, all the family members are staying under the same roof for safety. The possibility arises that there may be more particles in the air than usual.

So in the period of coved 19, you should be washed and sanitized properly before customizing the data loss prevention and data backup.

If you have a grand desire to make a data recovery at home and have incorrect knowledge about the ‘clean room environment,’ we recommend you not to perform any data recovery at home, without the proper perimeter of security.

Improper data recovery may give a bad result and ventilate a worst-case scenario for an organization in the areas of the economy and employees. So data recovery must be well customized and performed in a proper manner.



Parameters of Data Recovery

Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQ) before choosing a data recovery program from a reputed organization

Are they accustomed and habituated to the Cleanroom facility?

The main technical barriers or repressions with completing data recovery at home are the scarcity and lack of a proper cleanroom environment. Now the question will arise what a cleanroom is? The answer is a cleanroom is a virus-free room, having a modest temperature, and can perform the data recovery, backup, and restores very easily.

Does the organization execute the tasks in-house or export the projects to a third party?

This is a big concern for both organizations and customers that, whether the organization individually performs the data recovery task or hires a 3RD party vendor to ventilate the project to the main organization when an organization acquires a project from a client, at that time client assigned a complete data-sheet of project structure and the timeline for the given project.

Then the organization gives an acknowledgment to that client about the complete process structure of the allotted project. Now, suppose the organization’s project manager has enough employees to complete the project within the given time-frame. In that case, it is not necessary to assign the project to a 3rd party vendor.

But in the opposite situation, if the project manager feels scarcity of employees in the organization for the allotted project, then assigning the project to a 3RD party vendor is indispensable, unavoidable, and pictured as a common scenario for every organization.



Do they have the goodwill of restoring data from all patterns of cases, not just basic ones?

In the world of corporate life, goodwill is an important word or label for every organization. Goodwill or reputation may be the kindred point for acquiring a brilliant appreciation and satisfaction from customers.

Goodwill of the organization depends on how the organization benefits the customers. Suppose a customer willing to invest some money to buy a product. If the product quality is good, then the organization will be blessed by customer satisfaction. But in the opposite situation, the goodwill of the organization may demolish.



Does the company give an up-front price quote? So there must be proper consistency to pervade the organization’s goodwill for better interaction with customers.

Price quotation is a wonderful metaphor for many organizations so that the customer may invest a positive cult based on the price quote.



Do they have a motivated customer service team to answer questions and help you through the process?

A 24/7 customer service team helps every user or customer solve their (customer) individual problem smoothly and quickly. If any user has a malfunctioning problem in the data recovery process, the customer service team members, with their utmost assisting quality, guide every customer to monitor or control their task smoothly and quickly.

Customer service representatives are available 24/7 for answering the queries of customers, and the designated contact person will assist throughout the data recovery and restoring process.



Safe and Secure Recovery During Troubled Times and Beyond

With all its elegance, secure data recovery comes up with a 96% success rate in recovering and restoring data from all types of media and operating systems.

During the period of COVID-19 maximum organizations implemented the ‘Work from Home’ strategy, which helps both employees and organizations.

Many organizations also adopt the shifting job, where they need to check the body temperature with thermal guns and sanitize properly to allow for work in the office premises.