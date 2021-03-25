The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Why Zaina Gohou Believes Education is of Paramount Importance to Society

By PAUL LITMAN  
MARCH 25, 2021 10:36
(photo credit: ZAINA GOHOU)
(photo credit: ZAINA GOHOU)
The Covid-19 pandemic and numerous technological advances have made attaining a degree in higher education more widespread, as well as accessible to all. People who must work to maintain a standard of living have the option to attend class virtually, at their convenience. Within the last five years, degrees are being offered online that could only be previously acquired through in-person attendance. The nature of the pandemic has also forced many schools to shut down, making an online education more and more prevalent.
Zaina Gohou is a model, actress, and a sustainability research advocate. Although the scope of her career requires immense travel, she was able to recently obtain her degree in Sustainable Business Strategy at Harvard University. Gohou has always had an unrivaled passion to pursuit higher education, and given the current climate of the world, she strongly emphasizes the need for others to do the same.
The pandemic has forced everyone to be confined to their homes, leaving little opportunity for people to have a physical presence at various universities, evidence by most schools around the U.S. virtual to help their students keep up with their courses. When staying at home, people were given a lot of time to re-think what is really important to them, giving them the ability to make a decision on what they really want out of life. Gohou took this time to reflect on the concept of sustainability, as she was given a new approach to life after learning about how industries adapt to becoming more sustainable.
She began to think about what role she could play to speed up the process, as well as create awareness about possible ventures to encourage sustainability through different avenues. She had an idea to develop a company that is making sustainable products like plastic-free toothbrushes or reusable cups, as well as various progressive products in Africa. Gohou learned that there were many obstacles that presented themselves that could impede the progress of such sustainable ventures, such as: workers’ rights, transportation, packaging, weight, logistics, among many others. She had a strong desire to streamline such business ventures from the ground up, creating the potential for sustainability from all angles.
Gohou believes education is of paramount importance to help people achieve their dreams, as she believes that going outside one’s comfort zone and empowering others can be a great contribution to the ever-changing world we live in. Gohou is keen on education as she has firsthand knowledge of its vast power, having already attained a degree in psychology from the University of Mannheim. She is a firm proponent for impactful conversations among people, educated conversations from a diverse range of people that can lead to change and discovery. She believes that the education is critical in  making the world a better place. When people begin to have such conversation, they open their eyes to things they previously could not understand, as they are given the chance to look at the world from another’s perspective. This creates an understanding that may previously not have existed, fostering relationships among those who may never have had them. These people can then share what they learned from people of other backgrounds and incorporate it into their daily lives. Without education, this would never have been possible.
Education can become an arduous task when it is online, regardless of the fact that online education is more affordable and accessible. It presents great hurdles because the focus and motivation required is often more difficult to sustain online, as opposed to being in an interactive classroom with fellow students, as well as a professor. It is much more difficult to focus on learning remotely because it limits the conversations among students that can lead to thoughtful breakthroughs, such that are not possible remotely. Such interaction is integral as it can pave the way for new beliefs and thought processes, and helps people attain a greater understanding of the subject.
Gohou says that a world-class education is not the biggest factor to attaining important knowledge, as a plethora of resources can be utilized to self-teach, mainly reading and listening to various podcasts. She believes that being avoiding scandalous journalism is also of great importance when attempting to properly educate oneself. There are many great informative online resources that take a neutral stance on subjects, videos, articles, and more. This is a great source for educating oneself about what is going on in the world today, and how to see it from an unbiased perspective. Such sources have greater appeal, content, and knowledge for those truly seeking to educate themselves about a certain subject.
Gohou cannot understate the importance of understanding what impacts our mainstream society, and the glaring need to create feasible substitutes. Gohou seeks to continue her self-enlightenment, as well as create methods for the betterment of society as a whole. She wants to create a safer future for society through education for years to come.
 


Tags education society climate change
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Workable unity government needed to keep Israel from a fifth election

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Coronavirus: Vaccine diplomacy battle between major powers - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Elections over, time to rethink, reorganize, rebuild the Left - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019
5

Armageddon? Huge asteroid flying closer to Earth than the Moon - Watch

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by