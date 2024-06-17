With a penthouse like this, the sky is not the limit – the sky is home

The Ashtrom Group, one of Israel’s largest construction and real estate companies, reports that it has sold all the apartments in the Kiryat HaYovel project in Jerusalem adjacent to Ein Kerem and has opened the last two remaining penthouses for sale!

The Ashtrom Group reports exceptional success in the Ashtrom Kiryat HaYovel project after selling all the apartments in the project. The two penthouses located atop the building on the 22nd floor are now open for sale. These are huge penthouses with an area of 160 square meters on one level and expansive balconies of 90 square meters overlooking a breathtaking panoramic view. Each penthouse has two underground parking spaces and a large storage room, and they are ready for immediate occupancy at a price of NIS 6,900,000, which is approximately $1,800,000.This is an excellent value, with the potential for a substantial increase in property value.

Ashtrom Kiryat HaYovel is a unique project adjacent to the Ein Kerem neighborhood, offering a new Jerusalem home alongside a boulevard of boutique shops and a young community atmosphere, all in one complex, high above, with an unparalleled view.

The project includes a 22-story tower with 132 residential units in a diverse mix with all the space and comfort for a community quality of life. Each apartment features panoramic views – west toward Ein Kerem and the Jerusalem mountains, and east to the city center and the Old City.

The complex is characterized by meticulous planning and rich technical specifications, from the well-designed lobby through the spacious apartments, a modern kitchen, thermally and acoustically insulated concrete walls, a safe room, granite porcelain flooring, air conditioning, and spacious balconies. The area features attractive green surroundings and underground parking.

The project is located in west Jerusalem, within easy reach of the picturesque and pastoral Ein Kerem neighborhood. It is adjacent to the new light rail line, which will be operational in the coming weeks, so that within a few minutes’ drive, you can reach the city center, Mahane Yehuda market, the Western Wall, Mamilla, and all the main tourist and shopping sites in the city. The project is located within walking distance of spacious parks and advanced education centers, and in the coming months, a shopping complex will open adjacent to the project that will bring culture, innovation, and leisure.

Yehoram Bar Shai, owner of Misgav Marketing, which markets the Ashtrom Kiryat HaYovel project: “This is an impressive project with a very high potential to increase its value, due to the project’s location near the light rail, which brings the project closer to the city center. At a price of $8800 per square meter, this is a very attractive opportunity for those who understand the market in the State of Israel and, especially, in Jerusalem. The price of this type of penthouse in the city center is at least double. There is a very good reason that the demand for the project is high. We have successfully completed the sale of all the apartments in the project and have begun the unique marketing of the last two remaining penthouse apartments. These are unique apartments with amazing views, from which you can see all of Jerusalem and the surrounding area. Soon, two more families will join the 130 families who have already received the apartments and are already enjoying a Jerusalem living experience with a perfect view, great neighbors, and a rich and diverse community life.

The Ashtrom Group is one of Israel’s largest and oldest construction and real estate companies. Its shares are traded on the TA-35 index, and it has 60 years of experience in providing quality solutions to all its customers, from start to finish. Since its establishment, Ashtrom has been a leader among construction and real estate companies, optimally utilizing the unique advantages of its subsidiaries and creating maximum value for its range of activities in Israel and around the world. As a company whose standards are rooted in quality, reliability, and professionalism, the Ashtrom Group maintains a tradition based on these values. The Ashtrom Group operates according to high and uncompromising standards, while displaying ongoing financial resilience. This positions the company as a professional and powerful anchor, which provides security and peace of mind to its customers. In every project the Group creates, you will enjoy an attractive residential concept that includes advanced educational infrastructures, shopping centers, gardens, and cultural centers.

This article was written in cooperation with Ashtrom Group