The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Women on the rise in Efi Arazi School of Computer Science

By TAMARA MIZROCH  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 09:26
Ilana Sivan, USA, 2nd year Computer Science student (photo credit: JENNY SCHWEBER)
Ilana Sivan, USA, 2nd year Computer Science student
(photo credit: JENNY SCHWEBER)
 
IDC Herzliya is proud to note that it has a high percentage of female students studying at the Efi Arazi School of Computer Science. And among those studying at the Efi Arazi School of Computer Science, the proportion of female students has risen from an already high 30 percent in the 2019-2020 year to an unprecedented 37 percent in the 2020-2021 year. 
 
Prof. Anat Bremler-Barr, Deputy Dean of the Efi Arazi School, said the rise in the number of women at the school can be attributed to two main factors. Firstly, it reflects a general trend around the world, with increasing numbers of women studying the computer sciences, attracted at least in part by the availability of well-paid jobs in the field. And secondly, it reflects a determined push by the Efi Arazi School and IDC Herzliya in general to encourage more female students to enroll in computer science. "Events are held annually that are targeted towards encouraging women to join the school, and an active recruitment program continues throughout the year," Bremler-Barr said. "In addition, 30 percent of faculty members are women, a significantly higher percentage than in other universities, which helps attract more female students."
Ilana Sivan, a second-year Computer Science student originally from Boston, said the innovative and welcoming environment at IDC Herzliya is very encouraging to women. She said students are encouraged to take risks and think out of the box, and the open atmosphere is only enhanced by the wide variety of people from all over the world studying at IDC.
"Women are generally not encouraged to pursue STEM subjects at school, and if they find those subjects difficult, they are not encouraged to try harder but rather to change directions altogether," Sivan said. "Thus there is more of a risk associated with studying computer science." However, she said that at IDC, the faculty encourage the students to try new ideas and forge new partnerships,  and make them feel part of the community regardless of their gender or their place of origin.  
In addition, small class sizes that enable students to receive personal attention,  and having faculty members who are recognized as being at the top of their field adds to the pull. As well as Prof. Bremler-Barr, some of the leading female faculty members are: Prof. Yael Moses, whose research focuses on  computer vision and its applications; Prof. Tami Tamir, the former Dean of the Efi Arazi School, who researches algorithms and algorithmic game theory; Prof. Elette Boyle, head of the school's international program, who studies theoretical computer science with a focus on cryptography; and Dr. Reut Levi, who researches sublinear algorithms and local computation algorithms.
For more information about IDC HERZLIYA
 
 


Tags university science students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by