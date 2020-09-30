YoungLA’s New Range of Products Become Amazon Best-Sellers

With the increasing trend of sports fitness amongst health enthusiasts, sportswear has undergone a massive transformation from its basic styles and colors. In recent years, athleticwear brands have revamped their collections to attract customers and enhance their workout experience. YoungLA is a unique sportswear brand that has revolutionized menswear by introducing workout collections of good quality and fit, besides being comfortable, stylish, attractive, durable, and affordable.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, YoungLA was launched in 2014 by Gurmer Chopra and Robby Chopra, who studied the market and realized the opportunity of offering fitness apparel that would appeal to every male that seeks comfort and style while working out. The Chopra brothers started with selling bodybuilding shorts on Amazon that became a hit with the customers and created a huge demand. Soon they expanded and transformed into a fitness and lifestyle apparel brand catering in categories such as stringers, cut-off tanks, compression shorts, tracksuits, cargo joggers, windbreakers, and more. The brand also tasted success with men’s clothing in the categories of jeans, jackets, hoodies, shirts, flannels, a variety of shorts, oversized tees, graphic tanks, beanies, snapback hats, and their most popular item, the perfect tee.

YoungLA launches a new range of products every month, which immediately becomes the best-seller on Amazon. One of the most popular brands on the e-commerce giant, YoungLA received a tremendous response in 2019, accomplishing $5.3 million in annual sales on Amazon. Their creative marketing strategies have also helped elevate the brand status and create a buzz for its products on Amazon and social media.

To encourage a hype, YoungLA announces the unveiling date and time of its new range on its Instagram page to update its followers and boost sales. The strategy ensures massive traffic of visitors on Amazon and its website and a fast sellout. The brand also packs and ships the orders within 24 hours to expedite deliveries. They have also roped in athlete Jerdani Kraja as their brand ambassador to widen their customer base.

Known for trendy designs at affordable prices, YoungLA has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception, hitting major milestones such as amassing more than 400,000 customers and surpassing $7.1 million in overall annual sales in 2019. Follow the brand on Instagram to be notified of its new product launches on its website.