Zofnat Drori: The passion to persevere

Zofnat Drori, 40, is a partner and CEO of the Fischer (FBC & Co.) law firm. Her life partner is Yaniv Levy, chair of the Advertising, Communications, & Marketing Division of the Histadrut. They are the parents of four-year-old Amalia.

Drori is an IDF reserve officer and board member of the Beit Lessin Theater, as well as the boards of various organizations dedicated to advancing women to positions of influence.

What lessons did you learn at the London Business School that influenced your approach as a manager?

I was privileged to study at one of the best business schools in the world. I acquired many skills, but the most important lesson I learned was actually between classes, within the framework of friendships formed with people from all over the world over two intensive years. I was exposed to diverse worlds and international businesses. But more than anything, I was able to strengthen one of the most important abilities I bring to the table - understanding people. The combination of deep interpersonal understanding with business, financial, and global vision made this chapter one of the most significant in my life.

As CEO of a leading law firm, what principles do you adhere to in management?

The firm’s culture and values are the glue that binds people and teams together into a single organizational unit.

Culture is reflected in small details, and we dedicate significant resources to cultivating it. This effort stems from faith in our unique DNA and out of the recognition, as the well-known adage goes, that culture eats strategy for breakfast.

Culture is not a “soft” issue. It is a structured and systematic matter that requires active investment, especially in an organization of approximately 500 people. In terms of culture, everyone is a leader, and this drives us to place our human capital at the center. Our unwavering support for dozens of IDF reservists and their families, from within the firm's teams during the war, alongside investing resources in personal, emotional, and mental health care, is part of the culture I am talking about.

What are the challenges of running a large law firm in a rapidly changing world?

The largest firms in Israel have long evolved from the traditional corporations we were familiar with a decade or two ago. Nowadays, law firms are large companies with a highly significant scope of business activity, fundamentally similar to any other large commercial enterprise whose core structure is a partnership model. This corporate structure makes leading such a large firm a fascinating, invigorating challenge.

The quality of our clientele and our position as a key player in both the local and global markets compel us to consistently stay ahead of the curve. Attracting top-tier human capital and investing in talent management, continuously expanding the range of services for clients and the value we offer them, alongside ongoing growth are the core objectives we keep in view at all times.

We see technological changes, such as adapting work and the firm to the AI ​​era, as a tremendous opportunity, not a threat, and we are channeling substantial resources into this. The legal profession is expected to undergo a change in terms of the legal product and the business model. Therefore, it is essential to learn how to use these tools effectively and to adopt them widely, while at the same time continuing to develop quality skills and an integrative understanding that remain beyond the capabilities of artificial intelligence technologies.

What are the most important qualities of a successful manager?

Key qualities include personal resilience, the passion to persevere and endure over the long haul, a comprehensive vision, and the ability to navigate challenges. This is a daily practice that requires setting an example at all times. In my opinion, the connection that binds these qualities and elevates a person from an excellent manager to a true leader is the combination of emotional intelligence and organizational intelligence.

What advice do you have for women starting out who want to reach senior management positions?

Your career begins to take shape starting from day one, at your first job.

First and foremost, always strive for growth. While it might sound simplistic, I recommend constantly assessing what can further enrich and diversify your skill set as a manager and a professional. Create a business plan for yourself to achieve these goals. When you are in a state of growth, you bring value to the table, differentiate yourself, and develop your unique professional narrative.

Second, be bold. Don't be afraid to take a seat at the head of the table and make your voice heard, metaphorically and literally. Over the years, I have observed many women waiting to be approached, to be offered opportunities, or to be elevated to leadership positions. There is no need for that. Professional life is too short to leave your fate in the hands of others. This boldness should, of course, be based on significant professional and managerial merit.

Third, don't be afraid to bring a feminine style of management and leadership to the table. I am proud of this capability, which is marked by an uncompromising business approach, but more importantly, with a sensitivity that demonstrates attentiveness to people and the capacity to understand their complexities. When you embrace this leadership style, instead of dismissing it, you can cultivate the ability to get through to people and more effectively drive your organization forward.

Fourth, carefully choose the organizations you aspire to be part of throughout your career. Representation is critical and reflects core values. At our firm, the approach is pragmatic, business-oriented, and inclusive, regardless of gender or age. However, it is apparent that we maintain an inclusive business environment, as approximately 50% of our partners are women -- the highest level of representation among law firms in Israel. Over 50% of our attorneys are women, there is a female majority in management, and many women sit at the board table. In fact, I am just one part of an ensemble of senior women in the firm who have paved their own paths and serve as role models. Seeing this, you realize that this is the organization where you want to grow and develop.

This article was written in cooperation with Fischer (FBC & Co.)