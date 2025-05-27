Oaks boutique hotel in the Golan Heights opens to public after five-month trial

The Oaks boutique hotel in Buq'ata, located in the Golan Heights, officially opened its doors to the public after a trial period of about five months. Established with an investment of over 100 million shekels, the hotel offers hospitality for those seeking tranquility and luxury in one of Israel's regions.

Perched at an altitude of 1,200 meters above sea level on a ridge in Buq'ata, the hotel provides views of the surrounding wild oak forests and Mount Hermon. The hotel's name, Oaks, is derived from the oak forest visible from its windows, emphasizing its connection with the natural environment.

The Oaks hotel features 41 elegantly designed rooms and suites, all designated for adults only. An emphasis on natural materials and wide openings allows guests to immerse themselves in the landscape. Some rooms feature private balconies facing Mount Hermon, while others include a sauna, offering guests a choice of accommodations tailored to their preferences.

At the heart of the hotel's offerings is a spa area, which includes treatment rooms, dry and wet saunas, a traditional Turkish hammam, and a jacuzzi pool. Open relaxation areas with views provide an ideal setting for unwinding. Additionally, the hotel has established a beauty clinic called Beauty Clinic, offering a variety of professional skincare treatments to enhance guests' well-being.

Guests can also enjoy a gym and a swimming pool that remains open year-round. On the hotel's roof, adjacent to the pool, lies the Rooftop Snack Bar. This venue offers a bar menu, cocktails, music, and views, creating an atmosphere where guests can savor their kosher breakfast.

Looking ahead, the OAKS hotel is set to expand its culinary offerings with the upcoming opening of Lusper - restaurant and bar, a meat restaurant that will be open to the general public. This addition promises to enrich the gastronomic scene in the region, providing both guests and visitors with authentic flavors.

To celebrate its launch, the hotel is offering a midweek promotion starting from 800 shekels per couple per night, including breakfast. The special offer provides an opportunity for couples to experience the hotel's amenities at a reduced rate.

Ajwad Abu Shaheen, the owner of the OAKS hotel, expressed his vision for the establishment. "We are proud to offer a place that is an island of tranquility, allowing couples to disconnect from the complex reality and enjoy a luxurious vacation in a magical place," he said. Reflecting on the journey to the hotel's opening, he added, "The establishment of the hotel after a challenging period in terms of security is an expression of confidence in the future of the area, which holds tourist treasures and abundant nature."

Emphasizing the cultural significance of the hotel, Abu Shaheen stated, "At the heart of the experience at the OAKS hotel is the Druze culture, expressed in generosity, authentic flavors, and a sense of belonging to the place and the people." This cultural infusion aims to provide guests with an immersive experience that goes beyond traditional hospitality.

