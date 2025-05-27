Last-minute Shavuot vacation deals in Israel

With the holiday of Shavuot rapidly approaching, as the eve falls on Sunday, June 1, 2025, and the holiday itself on Monday, June 2, Israelis are finalizing their plans for the festive occasion. A variety of last-minute options and deals were gathered, both in Israel and abroad.

Several hotels are offering packages for the holiday. The Gush Etzion Hotel is offering stays between May 30 and June 2, 2025, with a minimum stay of three nights required. Prices start from 1,700 shekels per couple per night, including accommodation and breakfast. Guests will enjoy a special activities during their stay, including a smart games workshop, a rhythm workshop for the whole family, a flashlight tour in the Valley of the Hidden River on the hotel grounds, water inflatables for all ages, a flower crown workshop for the holiday of the first fruits, and a sing-along evening in a festive atmosphere. There is a 5% discount on room reservations made through the hotel website.

In Jerusalem, the VERT hotel is offering stays from June 1 to June 3, 2025, with no minimum night requirement. There is a 15% discount, with prices starting from 1,231 shekels per night. At the Olive Tree Hotel, from June 1 to June 2, 2025, including breakfast, the price is 2,420 shekels for a couple plus two children. The Leonardo Jerusalem Hotel is offering a stay from June 1 to June 2, including breakfast, for 2,124 shekels for a couple plus two children. The Leonardo Boutique Hotel Jerusalem offers a stay from June 1 to June 2, including breakfast, for 976 shekels for a couple.

In Tel Aviv, the David InterContinental Tel Aviv Hotel is offering a package valid between June 1 and June 2, 2025. A package for a couple starts from 2,310 shekels per night on a bed and breakfast basis. On the morning of the holiday, yoga and mindfulness classes will be held by the hotel pool, and guests will enjoy spa treatments in the pool area. A guided tour will be offered in the Neve Tzedek neighborhood near the hotel.

The Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel is offering guests a night on a full board basis between June 1 and June 2, 2025, including a Shavuot dinner, breakfast by the sea, and lunch. The price for a couple for two nights is 3,265 shekels. Guests will receive accommodation in a premium room with partial sea view and late checkout after the holiday at no extra charge. Room availability is limited, and reservations will be confirmed on a space-available basis only. For reservations, call 03-5201820/45.

Other Tel Aviv hotels offering discounts include the Crowne Plaza City Center Hotel, with a 15% discount and prices starting from 690 shekels for a couple; the Indigo Hotel, with a 15% discount and prices starting from 610 shekels for a couple; the Poli House Hotel, with a 25% discount and prices starting from 859 shekels per night for a couple; and the Poli Urban Hotel, with an 18% discount and prices starting from 701 shekels per night for a couple. The Sam and Blondie Tel Aviv Hotel is offering a 20% discount, with prices starting from 525 shekels per night for a couple. The PLAY Midtown Tel Aviv Hotel offers a stay from May 31 to June 2, including breakfast, for 1,820 shekels for a couple.

In Haifa, the Leonardo Plaza Haifa Hotel is offering a stay from June 1 to June 2, 2025, for accommodation only, priced at 2,184 shekels for a couple plus two children. The Golden Crown Haifa Hotel offers a stay from June 1 to June 2, including breakfast, for 3,398 shekels for a couple plus two children.

In the north, the Leonardo Tiberias Hotel is offering stays from June 1 to June 2, 2025, including breakfast, priced at 2,021 shekels for a couple plus two children. After a 20% discount, the price starts from 657 shekels per night for a couple. The Prima Galil Tiberias Hotel offers a stay from May 31 to June 2, including breakfast, for 1,767 shekels for a couple.

At the Dead Sea, the Leonardo Inn Dead Sea Hotel offers a 20% discount, with prices starting from 832 shekels per night for a couple. The VERT Dead Sea Hotel offers a stay from June 1 to June 2, including breakfast, for 1,527 shekels for a couple.

In Eilat, the Astral Village Eilat Hotel offers a stay from May 31 to June 2, including breakfast, for 2,558 shekels for a couple.

