King Solomon’s carefree family haven in Eilat

Ahh, Eilat.

A respite from the worries of everyday wartime life, a release from Jerusalem’s sometimes confining strictures.

I looked forward to this little vacay for weeks, thinking some adult time in the sun, some relaxation and quiet in the waters, would cure all that ailed me.

And I got that, just not quite in the way I imagined.

The tipoff came immediately upon my arrival at the newly renovated Isrotel King Solomon on the Red Sea. It was early, and after a ridiculously short flight, we were in dire need of java and breakfast.

Off to the dining room (more like a hall), where in addition to the rows of fruit, cheese, eggs, salads, bread, et al, I came upon the sight and deafening sound of countless families with hungry young children. KIDS DO what they do best – play and climb – at the Ninja Zone (credit: YANIV COHEN)

I was perplexed. Wasn’t this a peaceful getaway from the din, where the over-18 set could unload their workaday worries and soak in the grandeur of the buffet (and it was grand)?

My Israeli colleagues were unruffled. Everyone knows, they informed me – their clueless Anglo counterpart – that Isrotel Eilat is the place for families to go for the most kid-friendly chofesh.

This was going to be a different few days than I envisioned, but once sufficiently fed and hydrated, I was on board for a fun, energizing time. I could still have a good mini-holiday and save the boutique experience for later, I reasoned.

And I was right.

Reopening with flair

THE HOTEL had just reopened with flair on Passover, after an extensive four-month renovation to the tune of NIS 80 million. This was necessary not only to meet the high standard the Isrotel chain demands but also to refurbish the entire hotel after saying goodbye to the final members of Kibbutz Nirim.

Yes, starting on the evening of October 8, 2023, the King Solomon took in the shocked kibbutzniks, still smelling of smoke from the mind-boggling destruction. I must admit, I shed a tear watching a video of how residents and staff bonded under the most exceptional of circumstances, becoming, in essence, a family.

Heart-warmed, I saluted the hotel and took in its gleaming new splendor.

The public areas? Lovely and spacious, with lots of seating options and (comparatively) muted music.

The rooms? Again, lovely and spacious, modern and, most importantly, comfortable. Having stayed at my fair share of hotels, my all-time pet peeve is lack of function. I am pleased to report that hooks and storage were plentiful, the lighting ample, and the A/C simple to operate.

Robe, slippers, a safe, enough towels, good water pressure in the shower? Check, check, check. My only issue was the lack of an in-room coffeemaker, or even a kumkum, but I’m sure this will be addressed in the near future.

The food, drinks, and service? Wonderful, in the dining room, business lounge (replete with sun terrace, plush loungers, and views), and especially in the little French café attached to the hotel, where we had breakfast the following morning, with its attentive baristas. (Guests with standard rooms may pay a little extra for a more personalized breakfast experience, while deluxe guests get this included.)

I waxed poetic over the croissants, brioches, and quiches, lamenting the offerings I was simply too stuffed to sample.

AND NOW for the kids. In one word: Paradise.

Big pools; water slides (I gamely took a ride); arcade; the Ninja Zone activity park; and, of course, the Children’s Compound of Delights, officially known as the Kids’ Kingdom, providing little ones with seemingly endless ways to happily expend their energy, frolic, and play.

Lego, princess-style dress-up, jungle gym, cinema, dollhouse, magic workshops, computer corner – it’s all there at the air-conditioned Kids’ Kingdom. Older kids and teens can keep themselves amused at the Playzone – a multimedia room outfitted with Xbox, PlayStation VR, and more.

The hotel structures activities so staff can look after children for much of the day, allowing parents to relax by the pool and spa, use the gym, have adult beverages (poolside if desired), and shop sans VAT at the city’s various malls and massive Max Stock (think Super Target, Israeli-style).

While it wasn’t the ideal setting to swim laps, my heart warmed anew when I saw parents, especially fathers – many of whom I imagined were off from reserve duty – spending quality time in the pool with their smiling children. And I took a very adult load off in the “aquatic armchairs,” where one could sit, splash around a bit, and sit some more (my aching feet!).

Lunch, even though we just ate breakfast? Si, si! One of my favorite restaurants in Tel Aviv, Nini Hachi, has opened a branch in Eilat – Nini Kai. The extensive Asian menu was on target, as usual – the sushi fresh, the noodles sauced to perfection – and I had an out-of-body experience devouring the velvety, buttery lemon tart.

A word: I know reviewers in these pages are sometimes said to exaggerate, pouring on the adjectives – but I am being sincere. This dessert was a superstar, and I would consider making a return trip to Eilat to have it again. Off to check Nini Hachi’s menu to see if they have it in Tel Aviv…

A WOW show at Isrotel’s Royal Garden Theater

COME EVENING, we attended the WOW show at Isrotel’s Royal Garden Theater. I wasn’t expecting much, given the lobby piano-plinking I had seen at other establishments. But let me say: Wow!!

The Cirque du Soleil-style extravaganza made me gasp in wonder and fear for the safety of the performers. The website description is spot-on; I marveled at the “human-sized ‘dolls,’ flying acrobats, ‘elastic’ girls, and illusion artists, all in spectacular costumes and displaying superhuman abilities in a larger-than-life show.”

Full disclosure: I have been known to doze off during stage performances, but this kept me enthralled. Go see it!

When it was time to depart and I stepped out of the King Solomon into the real world, I reflected that the hotel really did live up to the hype – parents were cheerful, thrilled that the kids could run and play and just… be kids.

We all know that in Israel, especially since the war began, this is not a given. I was genuinely happy to witness the togetherness, and squeeze in some luxury for myself at the same time.

Heaven knows, we all deserve a break. If you’re looking for a family-friendly one on the Red Sea’s sunny shores, I highly recommend splurging on a stay at the King Solomon Eilat. 

For more information: www.isrotel.com/isrotel-hotels/eilat/isrotel-king-solomon

June 3-5 (minimum 2 nights), midweek: couple, bed & breakfast in a renovated mountain-view room – starting from NIS 2,266.

June 3-5 (minimum 2 nights), midweek, couple + 2 children, bed & breakfast in a garden room with mountain view – starting from NIS 4,362.

June 5-7 (minimum 2 nights), weekend: couple + 2 children, bed & breakfast in a family room with mountain view – starting from NIS 5,787.

Check with the hotel for exact rates for other dates.

The writer was a guest of the hotel.