Air Haifa begins regular flights from Haifa to Rhodes twice a week.

Air Haifa, Israel's newest airline, is expanding its international operations with the launch of regular flights from Haifa International Airport to the Greek island of Rhodes starting July 3, 2023. The new route will operate twice a week, on Sundays and Thursdays, marking the airline's fourth international destination.

Tickets for the one-way flight to Rhodes are priced at $149, excluding trolley or suitcase, totaling $298 for a round trip. Air Haifa tickets include a free carry-on bag, and passengers can add checked luggage and pre-selected seats for an additional fee. According to Air Haifa, all flights include the option to change or cancel up to 24 hours before departure in exchange for credit for future purchases.

The Rhodes route complements Air Haifa's existing flights to Athens, Larnaca in Cyprus, and the southern city of Eilat. The airline operates flights using ATR 72-600 aircraft, the main aircraft in its fleet.

Air Haifa is scaling up its operations, which includes adding a fourth aircraft to its fleet in September and a fifth aircraft expected in December 2023. To support this growth, the airline is increasing its pilot roster and is conducting recruitment and certification processes for experienced pilots from France, Finland, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

The international pilots being onboarded have thousands of flight hours and command experience on ATR aircraft. Subject to the requirements of the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority, all pilots, including the European captains, are undergoing full certification under the supervision of the Authority's inspectors, alongside Israeli crews leading the operations. The flight operations of Air Haifa are led by Israeli crews.

This week, the third course for training pilots at Air Haifa was completed, which included the addition of captains from European countries. The integration of European captains into Air Haifa's operations is part of the airline's expansion strategy in the Mediterranean.

A project to renovate the aircraft apron at Haifa International Airport is expected to be completed by the end of June 2023, providing improved infrastructure for the company's aircraft and passengers, creating more comfortable conditions for passengers and aircraft servicing.

After the renovation, a duty-free shop is expected to open at Haifa Airport, operated by a franchisee chosen in a tender by the Israel Airports Authority. Passengers will soon enjoy duty-free shopping at Haifa Airport, with the shop expected to open in the coming weeks.

"The launch of flights to Rhodes is a continuation of our activity expansion—in destinations, fleet, and air crews," said Lior Yavor, co-founder and deputy CEO of Air Haifa. "We are working to strengthen the status of Haifa Airport as a significant international gateway, with advanced infrastructure and accessible service for the residents of the north," he added.

Haifa International Airport is accessible via public transportation from Haifa's central bus station on the 100 bus line, which leaves every 30 minutes. The airport's accessibility and the addition of new routes are expected to enhance travel options for residents in the northern region of Israel.

