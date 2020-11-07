Arabic and Farsi videos mock US election ballot count

pic.twitter.com/bOaXLxwumw In 2018 Trump heralded the arrival of new sanctions on Iran with a bizarre, knock-off 'Game of Thrones' poster. Now this ... #USElections2020 November 6, 2020

Imam Mahdi and Joe Biden on their way to the White House to stop Al Dajjal Trump before it's too late pic.twitter.com/XESGFEk8sb November 4, 2020

A video of Kurdish men counting money in which one man counts much slower than the rest, has been re-purposed to mock the slow count in Nevada. With all the men sitting in a circle, their mustaches framing their faces, someone put the names of states on all the men and labelled one “Nevada.” The Nevada man counts so slowly the whole room has to wait.In a second Iranian video two men are shown playing drums. The one who plays faster is labelled “Other states” while the one who plays super slowly is named “Nevada.” The two men drum back and forth, with one always doing a more complex drumming and the other refrains just being a few beats.Another meme floating around shows an image of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif emblazoned with the Game of Thrones logo and ‘Sanctions are Ending’ as opposed to ‘Winter is Coming.’Numerous Iranian accounts tweeted similar funny footage of repurposed cartoons and old movies showing “inside the vote count,” for characters who were abnormally slow at doing things.A “leaked conversation” from the vote count shows an old movie where Iranian police appear to be trying to trace a call. To get the target to stay on the line longer the man speaks very slowly.Other images showed Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden as figure in Islamic history, avenging the martyrdom of Shi’ite imams Husayn and Ali. “By defeating Trump, the new Yazid, you have avenged Imam Hussein,” one tweet says, showing Biden embracing the Shi’ite fighters who fell in the battle of Karbala when the imam was murdered fighting against great odds. In another Biden races to the White House to stop the “false messiah” or “Al-Dajjal” Trump.In the last three videos that received much love online Trump is dancing on the election stage has been re-purposed with Arabic music. The addictive tune prompted many to note online that once seen it could not be unseen.Another meme showing the Arabic word “Inshallah” over a Biden campaign poster, indicating that the Arabic refrain that means roughly “hopefully” or “we’ll see” will come to pass.In a final video a video has been re-labelled to show Trump being dragged from the White House.