The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Arabic and Farsi videos mock US election ballot count

It's not only Americans who are sharing funny memes on the election - the Middle East is too.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 7, 2020 16:28
A supporter of US President Donald Trump dressed with the US flag colors and a mask depicting Trump gives a thumbs up as votes continue to be counted. November 6, 2020 (photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)
A supporter of US President Donald Trump dressed with the US flag colors and a mask depicting Trump gives a thumbs up as votes continue to be counted. November 6, 2020
(photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)
A video of Kurdish men counting money in which one man counts much slower than the rest, has been re-purposed to mock the slow count in Nevada. With all the men sitting in a circle, their mustaches framing their faces, someone put the names of states on all the men and labelled one “Nevada.” The Nevada man counts so slowly the whole room has to wait.

In a second Iranian video two men are shown playing drums. The one who plays faster is labelled “Other states” while the one who plays super slowly is named “Nevada.” The two men drum back and forth, with one always doing a more complex drumming and the other refrains just being a few beats.  

Another meme floating around shows an image of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif emblazoned with the Game of Thrones logo and ‘Sanctions are Ending’ as opposed to ‘Winter is Coming.’

Numerous Iranian accounts tweeted similar funny footage of repurposed cartoons and old movies showing “inside the vote count,” for characters who were abnormally slow at doing things.

A “leaked conversation” from the vote count shows an old movie where Iranian police appear to be trying to trace a call. To get the target to stay on the line longer the man speaks very slowly.  

Other images showed Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden as figure in Islamic history, avenging the martyrdom of Shi’ite imams Husayn and Ali. “By defeating Trump, the new Yazid, you have avenged Imam Hussein,” one tweet says, showing Biden embracing the Shi’ite fighters who fell in the battle of Karbala when the imam was murdered fighting against great odds. In another Biden races to the White House to stop the “false messiah” or “Al-Dajjal” Trump.

In the last three videos that received much love online Trump is dancing on the election stage has been re-purposed with Arabic music. The addictive tune prompted many to note online that once seen it could not be unseen.
Another meme showing the Arabic word “Inshallah” over a Biden campaign poster, indicating that the Arabic refrain that means roughly “hopefully” or “we’ll see” will come to pass.

In a final video a video has been re-labelled to show Trump being dragged from the White House.


Tags Iran Joe Biden arabic Donald Trump Meme US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After US elections, Israel needs to invest in ties with US Democrats By JPOST EDITORIAL
US election: Would a Joe Biden victory change Israeli politics? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by