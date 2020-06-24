The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Arizona students pack 3,000 seat Church ahead of Trump's speech

The US President, who was pranked during a previous public appearance, will address a packed hall in Phoenix.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 24, 2020 01:34
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd as he arrives onstage at his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd as he arrives onstage at his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
US President Donald Trump will face a packed hall when he takes the stage at Dream City Church in Phoenix on Tuesday night, CNN reported.

The 3,000 seat church seemed to be completely full, and the Students For Trump organization tweeted that the house is 'Absolutely Packed.'
CNN noted that few, if any of the students, are wearing masks at the event, during a time of a global pandemic, and that the Grand Canyon State recorded 3,591 cases in the past 24 hours.
On Sunday, it was reported that Trump's plan to speak in Tulsa Oklahoma to 19,000 people was thwarted when teenagers and other young people bought tickets even though they did not intend to arrive, leaving the hall mostly empty.
The prank spread via social media and especially so by fans of Korean pop music.
The Trump administration was also slammed recently by former US Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton who, in his recent book, claimed that Trump is unable to serve the nation properly, is played by Russian President Vladimir Putin 'like a violin' and that Bolton hopes Trump will not win a second term. 


