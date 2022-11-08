The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Campaigning in Iowa, Doug Emhoff stops by kosher deli as statement against antisemitism

The deli visit came amid broad attention to Jews and the hatred they face.

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 05:26

Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 05:30
Grassroots Fundraiser with Vice President Biden, Dr. Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff - Wilmington, DE - August 21, 2020. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Grassroots Fundraiser with Vice President Biden, Dr. Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff - Wilmington, DE - August 21, 2020.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

With antisemitism on his mind this weekend, Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, took a detour to the nearest Jewish deli.

The Second Gentleman was in Iowa to campaign for Deidre DeJear, the Democrat who is lagging in her effort to unseat the state’s Republican governor. The closest — and only — kosher establishment nearby was Maccabee’s Kosher Deli in Des Moines, where he spoke with the proprietor, a Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi named Yossi Jacobson.

“We talked about how much it means to us to live proudly and openly as Jewish Americans,” Emhoff tweeted Sunday afternoon, alongside a picture of the two men in conversation. “It’s imperative that we come together as a nation to fight against antisemitism and hate of all kinds.”

The deli visit came amid broad attention to Jews and the hatred they face. Last month, after the rapper Kanye West made antisemitic comments, white supremacist hate groups, including the Goyim Defense League, adopted his remarks as a rallying cry and accelerated their activity across the United States. Meanwhile, a change of leadership at Twitter has spurred antisemites to target Jews and other minorities online, and NBA star Kyrie Irving has faced consequences after endorsing an antisemitic movie. On Thursday, the FBI warned about a “broad threat” to synagogues in New Jersey before taking a man into custody and lifting the threat. The cumulative effect has been a growing unease for many American Jews.

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Since opening Iowa’s first kosher store in 1992, Jacobson has seen Maccabee’s act as a magnet for candidates and campaign volunteers who flood into the state when it hosts the country’s first caucus in presidential election years. “The deli has become a lot more than just pastrami and corn beef and matzah-ball soup,” he told the Jewish News Syndicate in 2019.



Tags American Jewry diaspora midterm elections Kamala Harris Biden administration
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
5

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by