Adam Schiff declares Senate bid, paving way for continued Jewish representation from California

Rep. Adam Schiff will run for Senator Dianne Feinstein's Senate spot.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 02:01
REP. ADAM Schiff (D-CA) speaks during a hearing of the US House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol Building. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST)
REP. ADAM Schiff (D-CA) speaks during a hearing of the US House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol Building.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST)

One Jewish Democrat wants to replace a fellow Jewish Democrat as California senator.

Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to prominence during Donald Trump’s presidency as one of the top critics of the former president, announced a Senate run on Thursday. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is 89 and was first elected to the seat in 1992, has yet to announce she is retiring, but insiders say it is increasingly difficult for her to handle the job. 

Schiff, a solid pro-Israel Democrat who gets consistent backing from mainstream pro-Israel political action committees, led the first set of impeachment proceedings against Trump. As the focus of Trump’s ire, the former president bestowed on Schiff a number of insulting nicknames, some unprintable. One of them, “Shifty Schiff,” drew accusations that Trump was peddling an antisemitic trope.

Schiff, 62, took aim at Trump in a statement announcing his run. 

Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, makes a closing statement during an impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 (credit: ANDREW HARRER/POOL VIA REUTERS)Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, makes a closing statement during an impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 (credit: ANDREW HARRER/POOL VIA REUTERS)

“We’re in the fight of our lives for the future of our country,” Schiff said. “Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists, who care only about gaining power and keeping it. And our economy is simply not working for millions of Americans, who are working harder than ever just to get by.”

Another California Democrat in the House of Representatives, progressive Katie Porter, has also declared for the 2024 Senate race. Like Porter, Schiff says that a Senate run requires time, and that he cannot afford to wait until Feinstein makes her decision. 

“We need to start preparing for the fights ahead right now,” Schiff, a formidable fundraiser who has deep ties among Jewish and pro-Israel donors, said in a donor email after his announcement.

Schiff is well known in his Los Angeles district for championing the cause of Armenians and their quest to have the 1915 massacres in Turkey labeled a genocide. His district has a substantial Armenian-American population, but he once explained another motive, having to do with his support for Israel. “I know what it’s like to be part of a people with affinity for a distant country,” he once told an Armenian-American newspaper.

Schiff was until recent weeks the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. As chairman of the committee from 2019 through 2022, he led some of the most damaging investigations of Trump. He succeeded in impeaching Trump in the House for the former president’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Biden in exchange for defense assistance. (The Senate would then acquit Trump.)

The new House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, this week used his privilege to block Schiff and another prominent anti-Trump Democrat, California’s Eric Swalwell, from rejoining the committee.

After serving as mayor of San Francisco, Feinstein became the country’s first Jewish woman in the Senate in 1992. Once a reliable centrist pro-Israel voice, she became a critic of some of Israel’s military tactics in the 2000s.



Tags congress Donald Trump Adam Schiff US Senate
