US hostage families express disappointment over presidential debate

The families of the American hostages held in Gaza expressed their great disappointment in the failure of both US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to make “direct mention of Israel’s hostages in Gaza” during the presidential debate on Thursday evening.

During the presidential debate, both candidates were asked by moderator and CNN anchor Dana Bash about the hostages.

To Biden, she said, “In October, Hamas attacked Israel, killing more than a thousand people and taking hundreds of hostages. Among those held and thought to still be alive are five Americans. Israel’s response has killed thousands of Palestinians and created a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“President Biden, you’ve put forward a proposal to resolve this conflict. But so far, Hamas has not released the remaining hostages, and Israel is continuing its military offensive in Gaza. So, what additional leverage will you use to get Hamas and Israel to end the war?”

Biden, in response, described the hostage release and ceasefire plan he had proposed, which was approved by the UNSC, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and more. Israelis walk past posters in support of hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 16, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

He expressed his support for Israel, as well as opposition to Iran and Hamas.

“We continue to send our experts and our intelligence people to how they can get Hamas like we did Bin Laden,” he said. “They’ve been greatly weakened, Hamas, greatly weakened, and they should be. They should be eliminated.”

Discussion of conflicts but not of the victims

However, he made no mention of the hostages.

Trump then changed the subject to the Ukraine-Russia War, later returning to the subject of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by telling Biden he should let Israel “finish the job” and said the president is acting like a “very bad Palestinian.”

Trump, too, did not speak about the hostages.

“The American eight — Omer, Edan, Hersh, Keith, Sagui, Itay, Judy, and Gad — have been in Hamas captivity for nearly 270 days,” the American hostage families said in a joint statement in response. “Last evening’s presidential debate was an opportunity to remind the American people and the world about our loved ones. We were disappointed that when given the opportunity, neither candidate made direct mention of Israel’s hostages in Gaza, including these eight US citizens.

“As leaders continue to debate the path forward, whether on last night’s stage or around the world, we must remember that our loved ones are real people who, for nine months, have suffered beyond our comprehension,” they continued. “Our loved ones’ release must remain a top priority. This is a bipartisan, humanitarian issue. We must overcome our differences and disagreements to work together toward bringing all the 120 hostages – both the living and the murdered — home. Until then, our work must continue.”