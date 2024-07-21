Israeli officials react to US President Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race

Israeli officials, such as Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Democrats chairman Yair Golan, thanked US President Joe Biden for his service and friendship with Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, ELIAV BREUER
Updated: JULY 21, 2024 21:49
US President Joe Biden reacts as he stands next to Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Israel President Isaac Herzog during the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah in Jerusalem July 14, 2022.
Following US President Joe Biden's announcement that he would be exiting the presidential race on Sunday, Israeli officials responded to the decision.

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, in a statement to X, wrote "Thank you," alongside a photo of the two leaders. 

Democrats leader Yair Golan responded to US President Joe Biden's announcement on Sunday that he would not be seeking reelection.

"There was no Zionist American president like Biden. President Biden stood and stands alongside Israel in its most difficult hour, when so many jumped ship. Thank you for your actions, thank you for standing strongly by Israel, Golan said.

The first member of the government coalition to respond was Noam MK Avi Maoz of Noam. 

"Biden's leaving the presidential race creates an opportunity for change and repairment of the relationship with our greatest friend, so that we will be partners without sanctions on settlers, or an embargo on munitions," Maoz said.

MK Merav Ben Ari of Yesh Atid also wrote on X, "President Joe Biden is a lover of Israel, a man who stands by our side throughout the most difficult period for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He is a Zionist, values-minded, and loves people. Thank you, Mr. President."

MK Naama Lazimi of the Democrats wrote on X, "Thank you, @POTUS," and included a photo of Biden holding four-year-old former hostage and American citizen Abigail Idan." 

Former MK Mossi Raz wrote on X, "The news of Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race is unfortunate. Biden was one of the best presidents in general and the president most sympathetic to Israel in particular."

"His commitment to the hostage deal and the vision of the two countries will be fondly remembered forever. We lost a friend," Raz's statement concluded.



