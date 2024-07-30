Trump’s support among Jews surpassing Reagan levels, says philanthropist Harley Lippman

“Trump’s support among Jews has grown a lot, to the point that his numbers could very well surpass those of Reagan,” Harley Lippman, an out-of-the-box philanthropist and businessman with decades of experience in the diplomatic and political world, said in a recent interview with The Jerusalem Post. Lippman, who has been considered a moderate Democrat, attributed this shift to concerns about rising antisemitism and the perceived inadequacy of progressive responses to these issues.

Just last month, Lippman could be seen marching down 5th Avenue in New York, wearing a light blue blazer and hugging residents of Kibbutz Be’eri, as the grand marshal of Israel on Fifth Parade. He has only recently become public about his pro-Israel and diplomatic work - all of which voluntarily. He is the CEO and Founder of Genesis10, an IT consulting and staffing company established in 1999. Recognized as one of the top workplaces, Genesis10 has been lauded for its work/life balance and leadership. Lippman's innovative approach to business earned him the Entrepreneur of the Year award from Ernst & Young in 2002. He has also been listed among the top 50 CEOs to work for by USA Today.

“Many Jewish voters are rethinking their traditional support for the Democratic Party due to the alarming rise in anti-Semitism and what they see as a lack of strong response from progressive leaders,” Lippman explained.

Lippman discussed the broader societal implications of the attempt on Trump’s life. He noted that such incidents can create a collective trauma, influencing public opinion and political dynamics. “The Democrats could use this as an opportunity to push for stricter gun control measures,” he suggested. “However, the iconic image of Trump post-incident may galvanize his supporters and draw in swing voters, particularly those who view the event as an act of divine intervention.” PHOTO of Harley Lippman. (credit: Courtesy of Harley Lippman)

When asked about the future of American Jewry, Lippman acknowledged the concerns but noted that drastic measures like emigration still need to be widespread. “While the situation is more dire in places like France, where the Chief Rabbi has warned of a bleak future, American Jews still see the US as a viable home,” he said. He emphasized the importance of strengthening the community’s resilience and engagement with broader societal issues.

Beyond his business endeavors, Lippman has a deep commitment to philanthropy. For over 16 years, he has financially supported a Cambodian orphanage, built the Children First Center near Phnom Penh in 2018, and sponsored an English language center in Siem Reap.

Lippman serves on several prestigious boards, including Yale University’s School of Management and Columbia University’s Graduate School of International and Public Affairs. He is also involved with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and the Brookings Institution.

Appointed by President George W. Bush to the US Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, Lippman has been reappointed by each subsequent president. His efforts have uncovered over 20 mass graves of Jews in Poland, leading to the creation of memorials and the production of an award-winning documentary. In 2022, President Biden appointed him to the USAID Partnership for Peace Fund to foster connections between Israelis and Palestinians.

Of Biden, who decided to step down as Democratic presidential candidate in the upcoming elections, Lippman said, “I think it showed enormous courage, heroic. It must have been tough for him to do it, but I think he realized that his medical condition was deteriorating, not improving, and that he probably saw little chance of victory over Trump.”

“Biden has been a steadfast friend of the Jewish people and Israel, and it's unfortunate to see him leave the stage. He will be remembered for consistently standing alongside Israel,” Lippman analyzed. “Biden has openly identified as a Zionist, a rare stance among non-Jewish leaders today. He demonstrated his commitment when Israel was attacked after October 7. His decision to step down is a testament to his courage, integrity, loyalty to the Constitution, and dedication to doing what's best for the country,” he concluded.

As for Kamala Harris, Lippman shared that as a candidate and potentially the next president, “She's untested.” He added, “Her husband's Jewish, but more on the liberal side, and she has been more critical of Israel than Biden, which is a concern.” Lippan explained that Harris has dealt with Israel mainly from a humanitarian perspective. “Her focus is on innocent Palestinians who are killed, and that's where Bibi Netanyahu, who met with her, needed to be able to explain to her, as well as President Biden, needed to explain to her that it's the responsibility of Hamas because they're using people as human shields. She needs to understand that Israel is simply trying to get back their citizens and defeat an enemy of all humanity.”

Lippman explained that Harris needs much “education “on what is happening in the Middle East. He rhetorically asked, “Will we successfully explain this to her? So she's on board with defending Israel? It's a question mark. We're all worried and concerned.”

The Israel-Hamas conflict

Shifting to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Lippman’s tone became more reflective. He emphasized its complexity and historical roots, arguing that the ongoing violence manifests deep-seated issues that require nuanced understanding and long-term solutions. “It’s not just a matter of who fired the first shot; it’s about addressing the underlying grievances and finding a path to sustainable peace,” he noted.

He highlighted the challenges faced by Israel in dealing with Hamas and other regional threats. The conflict is not just about immediate hostilities but involves addressing broader geopolitical dynamics and historical grievances. Lippman emphasized the importance of a balanced approach that considers security concerns and humanitarian needs.

“Israel’s struggle is not only with immediate threats but also with a historical context that cannot be ignored,” Lippman remarked. “The path to peace requires addressing deep-seated grievances and ensuring that security and humanitarian needs are balanced.”

Saudi Arabia and geopolitical shifts

For several years, Lippman has been in close connections with senior Saudi officials - several media outlets even hinted that Biden himself sent him. Lippman acknowledged its strategic importance and the evolving nature of its relationship with the US and Israel. He pointed to recent diplomatic efforts and economic collaborations as indicators of a positive trend. “Saudi Arabia is at a crossroads, balancing traditional values with modern aspirations. The US and Israel have a role in supporting this transition while safeguarding their interests,” he explained, his voice filled with cautious optimism.

Lippman noted that Saudi Arabia's recent diplomatic moves suggest a willingness to engage more deeply with both the US and Israel. This shift, he argued, could lead to more excellent stability and cooperation in the region. He emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and strategic partnerships to navigate these changes effectively.

“The evolution of Saudi Arabia’s geopolitical stance is significant,” Lippman said. “Their willingness to engage with the US and Israel opens doors for greater regional stability and cooperation.”

Strategic initiatives and community resilience

Lippman highlighted the need for educational and strategic initiatives to address the challenges faced by American Jewry. “Organizations are looking to create robust programs to engage college students and combat anti-Semitism,” he said. “The Jewish community must respond to the trauma of recent events and work towards unity and resilience.”

He pointed to the recent electoral defeats of progressive candidates hostile to Israel as a positive sign. “The defeat of members of the squad indicates that the moderate center still holds sway in the Democratic Party,” he observed. He argued that this shift could reassure Jewish voters concerned about the progressive agenda.

“We hope she [Harris] resists the influence of progressive factions that might lead to a more critical stance towards Israel, as that could have significant repercussions. Time will tell how this situation unfolds.”