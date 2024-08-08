'If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that': Harris fires back at pro-Palestinians at rally

Kamala Harris shut down hecklers in the audience who chanted, "Kamala, Kamala, you can't hide. We won't vote for Genocide," at a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday.

At first, Harris took the hecklers lightly, and her supporters tried to drown them out with their own chants.

After several minutes, she said, "I am here because we believe in democracy. Everyone's voice matters, but I am speaking."

She then added, "If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking."

Her supporters applauded this response, and the chants quieted. Several pro-Palestinian protestors interrupt a speech by US Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a campaign rally in Romulus, Michigan, US, August 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

The Uncommitted National Movement

Among those invited to the rally were Abbas Alawieh and Layla Elabed, leaders of the Uncommitted National Movement.

This movement has organized tens of thousands of Michigan voters to withhold their votes for President Joe Biden in the primary over his support for Israel in the war in Gaza. They were given the role of welcoming Harris and her vice presidential pick, Tim Walz, to Michigan in a photo line.

"I appreciate her leadership, and I know the Uncommitted voters want to support her, uncommitted delegates want to support her," Abbas Alawieh said, "but our voters need to see her turn a new page on Gaza policy."

Layla Elabed also commented on Harris's position on the Gaza war and said, "I told her that I meet with my community members who are losing tens and hundreds of family members every day, and we need something from her that can guarantee that we can save their families' lives."