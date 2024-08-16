Robert Kennedy Jr. asks Harris for cabinet post in return for endorsement - NYT

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has asked to deliberate with Vice President Kamala Harris on the possibility of his endorsing her in return for a cabinet post, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the subject.

According to text messages cited by the NYT, Kennedy wrote on Wednesday, “We’ve reached out repeatedly through the highest-level intermediaries,” adding, “We’ve been told that they have no interest in talking to me.” US Vice-President Kamala Harris speaks during a Juneteenth concert hosted by US President Joe Biden on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, DC, US June 10, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)

'No plans to endorse Harris,' Kennedy says

In a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday Kennedy denied such claims, writing "I have no plans to endorse Kamala Harris for President. I do have a plan to defeat her."

"VP Harris’s Democratic Party would be unrecognizable to my father and uncle and I cannot reconcile it with my values," Kennedy further wrote, branding the party under Harris's leadership as that of "censorship, lockdowns, and medical coercion."

VP Harris’s Democratic Party would be unrecognizable to my father and uncle and I cannot reconcile it with my values.The Democratic Party of RFK and JFK was the party of civil liberties and free speech. VP Harris‘s is the party of censorship, lockdowns, and medical coercion.… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 15, 2024

According to the NYT, Kennedy convened with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in July to achieve similar purposes. However, that meeting, too, concluded without an accord.