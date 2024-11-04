Trump campaign makes last pitch to battleground Jewish voters - exclusive

President Trump is the fighter American Jews "desperately need" to stand up to the evil being perpetrated in the world right now, Republican National Committee National Spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko said to The Jerusalem Post in a statement on Sunday in a final appeal to Jewish voters in the battleground states.

Pipko said for many American Jews like herself, October 7 and the year that followed will "forever remind us of the threats we face around the world, and in our own country," as to this day, she knows people in major cities across the US who are afraid to leave their homes appearing visibly Jewish.

"It is not difficult for most to recognize that the leadership of Kamala Harris failed when it came to our protection and that the Democrat party of our parents and grandparents no longer exists," Pipko said. "This election should come down to the safety and protection of our loved ones. Because nothing else can matter when that is at risk."

Pipko said in his first term, Trump "unequivocally stood by Israel, our greatest ally, and always stood strong in the face of evil terrorism and those who wanted to cause harm to the American people." Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ''Fighting Anti-Semitism in America Event'' with Dr. Miriam Adelson and Jewish leaders in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

Trump has vowed to pull support from any universities pushing antisemitic propaganda

She added that Trump has watched the horrific events of the last year unfold and has "vowed to pull support from any universities pushing antisemitic propaganda and putting our young Americans at risk."

The Post has reached out to the Harris campaign for a last message to Jewish battleground state voters.