Trump, Harris spend finals hours before election in Pennsylvania

The 2024 US presidential race nominees, Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, are spending the evening before the election in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris

Harris, the Democratic nominee, posted a video on her personal X/Twitter of her speaking to voters at their home in Pennsylvania.

“Took some time today to hear from voters in Pennsylvania and ask for their support,” she wrote.

While her running mate Tim Walz hosted in Detroit, Michigan, Harris took the stage in Pittsburgh to lead a live connected event.

The event was streamed simultaneously in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, all listed by CBS as key battleground states in this election.

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL nominee and former US president Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris take part in a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, last month. One half of the country will be happy and gloating, and the other half disappointed, sa (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

Donald Trump

Republican nominee Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, hosted separate rallies in Pennsylvania, in Pittsburgh and Newton, respectively.

According to CNN, Trump is expected to end the night in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as he has done for both his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Why Pennsylvania?

Recent polls from CNN showed that Trump and Harris are tied in Pennsylvania, with the results having the potential to make or break the election. In 2020, President Biden won the state over Trump with approximately 80,000 votes.