US schools tighten security, limit polling access on Election Day, fearing violence

As Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, schools across states like Arizona, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas are closing their doors to acting as polling sites in response to heightened concerns over potential violence and safety threats that have marked this year’s election, MSNBC and Axios reported.

This decision reflects a broader response to the tense security environment surrounding the 2024 election, the outlets said. Since the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump and his allies have raised doubts about the integrity of the voting process, claims that have reappeared as this year’s election drew near.

US intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been alerting officials to the possibility of election-related threats, warning that domestic extremists, as well as foreign actors, could exploit the charged atmosphere.

Federal agencies, including the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, have increased their preparedness to respond to issues of voter intimidation and protect election workers. However, with oversight of elections primarily managed by state and local officials, federal action remains limited.

Despite this increased vigilance, federal agencies are also bound by an Election Day "quiet period," during which they traditionally refrain from actions that could influence public perception of the election, MSNBC said.

Complexities of using schools as polling sites

Balancing public access to voting with ensuring student safety presents serious logistical challenges for schools. Kenneth Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, noted that many schools have found it increasingly difficult to justify remaining open to the public on Election Day when students are on-site, Axios reported.

Schools invest extensive resources throughout the year to secure premises, regulate visitor access, and train staff for safety. However, opening doors for polling introduces new risks, significantly straining these security measures.

In response, some schools have opted to make Election Day a professional development day for teachers, keeping students off-site. Others have designated isolated areas—like gyms or auditoriums—within schools to host polling stations, reducing potential exposure to students and helping manage the added logistics.

Despite these complications, schools continue to play a crucial role in facilitating voter access. Many schools serve as centralized, accessible locations for polling with sufficient parking, and in certain communities, few alternative public venues are available.

Federal Response and Constraints

Following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, federal agencies intensified their election security strategies, resulting in numerous arrests of individuals involved. Federal agencies are clear that their role is to uphold election laws, focusing on preventing voter intimidation and addressing any instances of election-related violence, MSNBC said.

However, with Election Day falling within the Justice Department’s “quiet period,” these agencies are cautious about public statements that could be interpreted as partisan.

Acknowledging the politicized nature of current discourse, some federal officials note that any attempt to refute misinformation could backfire, turning election security efforts into contentious political issues.

Law enforcement officials warn that this election may see even more intense partisan rhetoric and disinformation than in previous years. If the election results are delayed or contested, they caution that the potential for election-related violence could escalate in the days and weeks following Election Day, with the risk persisting until the formal electoral vote in December.

In the face of these challenges, schools, local authorities, and federal agencies are focused on maintaining both access and security for voters today. As one school security official noted, “Election or no election, polarized or not polarized, there’s always an increased risk when you open your doors widely.”