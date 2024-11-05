Meet the suburban Philly rabbis providing Election Day pastoral care for anxious congregants

NEW YORK – It was obvious for Assistant Rabbi Lilli Shvartsmann that this election season, Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, needed to explicitly provide spaces for its congregants to process the intensity of where they live and the moment they’re living in. Wynnewood is nestled in Montgomery County, a critical electorate west of Philadelphia where the Jewish community’s vote could tip the scales of the election. Shvartsmann, who completed her rabbinical internship at Beth Hillel-Beth El and joined the staff full-time in July, said it’s part of her personal mission as a rabbi to care for people in every stage of their life.

“I don’t want my congregants to feel like I’m just the rabbi on Shabbat or just at life cycle events,” Shvartsmann told The Jerusalem Post on the morning of Election Day “Our lives are full of intersections, and so therefore, our world, and the elections, and the anxiety of elections are also a part of what rabbis can provide pastoral care for their congregants.”

An American flag sign is seen on a voting booth at Madison Square Garden, which is used as a polling station on the first day of early voting in Manhattan, New York, US October 24, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON) Shvartsmann doesn’t care about the politics of a congregant – she just wants them to know they can talk to her about it.

Expectations and needs on Election Day