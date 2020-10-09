Biden holding lead on handling coronavirus, Pew poll shows

Voters see Biden as more capable of handling the impact on public health of the coronavirus pandemic than Trump with 57% saying they are very or somewhat confident in Biden's ability to handle the crisis while 40% are somewhat or very confident in Trump's ability.



Voters are very focused on Trump, with supporters voting to elect him, and Biden supporters voting to prevent him from being elected. Just over two-thirds (63%) of Biden supporters are casting a vote against Trump and 90% say that "Trump's election would result in lasting harm to the United States." A large majority (89%) of Trump supporters say the same of Biden being elected.

Voters see the election as being about core American Values and goals rather than policy, according to the poll.

Half of registered voters expressed confidence that Biden can bring the country together while only 30% say the same about Trump.One topic on which there was an apparent change in the views of registered voters was the economy. Voters views have changed since June with 35% saying that economic conditions are good or excellent compared to 28% saying the same in June.This change is almost entirely among Trump supporters with 67% now saying that economic conditions are good or excellent compared to 51% in June. Among Biden supporters, this change is much less pronounced with 11% saying economic conditions are good or excellent compared to 9% in June.The proportion of voters who are confident that the candidates are capable of handling the economic situation is similar for both. Just over half (52%) of registered voters expressed confidence in Trump making good decisions about economic policy and 51% expressed similar confidence in Biden.