Biden’s first weeks in office: COVID, stimulus, executive orders

Joe Biden ran a campaign that was almost solely focused on fighting the coronavirus. Now, as the US recorded four straight days of over 100 thousand cases in America, his first mission would be trying to “get the virus under control,” a complicated task that would require coordination within a potentially divided Congress.On Saturday, during his victory speech, Biden said he would appoint on Monday a transition team of scientists that would translate his campaign plan to fight COVID-19 to an actual work plan that could be executed “on January 20, 2021.” Biden said during the second presidential debate that he would make sure that schools and businesses have the resources to open up safely and mentioned protective equipment and Plexiglas in schools and restaurantsTo allocate these funds, Biden will need to reach across the aisle and work together with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. The White House was engaged in negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and McConnell to agree on a stimulus package before the election but to no avail. Biden, who ran as a unifier, will have to bring the sides together – and it’s not going to be easy.Before the election, Biden said that he would appoint a bipartisan committee to discuss a possible reform to the Supreme Court. He said that the committee would have 180 days to recommend how to make the judiciary system less political. But with Senate control still up for grabs, Biden is unlikely to accomplish any such reform, unless the double Senate runoff in Georgia in January is falling on the Democratic side.The president-elect also vowed during the campaign to reverse Trump’s tax cuts and to increase tax for those who earn over 400 thousand dollars a year. Republicans are not likely to cooperate with this plan. Biden will also seek Senate confirmation for his cabinet positions. It will make the Senate runoff in Georgia a dramatic one that would shape his first two years in office.And without a clear majority in the Senate, Biden expected to start his term with a series of executive orders. Media reports indicated that Biden intends to rejoin the Paris climate accord, the World Health Organization, and reverse Trump’s immigration policy regarding the “dreamers” and allowing travel to the US from nearly all Muslim-majority countries, according to a report in The New York Times.
Simone Sanders, adviser to the Biden campaign, said in an interview with CNN on Sunday that Biden "will make good on his promises on the campaign trail," but would not specify if indeed he intends to sign all these executive orders on day 1, as the reports suggested.Whether Biden pursues these executive orders immediately after being inaugurated or not, his first weeks in office would be mainly focused on domestic policy, rather than foreign policy.