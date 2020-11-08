The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Biden’s first weeks in office: COVID, stimulus, executive orders

His first weeks in office would be mainly focused on domestic policy, rather than foreign policy.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 20:18
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden celebrates onstage at his election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. (photo credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden celebrates onstage at his election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020.
(photo credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)
Joe Biden ran a campaign that was almost solely focused on fighting the coronavirus. Now, as the US recorded four straight days of over 100 thousand cases in America, his first mission would be trying to “get the virus under control,” a complicated task that would require coordination within a potentially divided Congress.
On Saturday, during his victory speech, Biden said he would appoint on Monday a transition team of scientists that would translate his campaign plan to fight COVID-19 to an actual work plan that could be executed “on January 20, 2021.”
Biden said during the second presidential debate that he would make sure that schools and businesses have the resources to open up safely and mentioned protective equipment and Plexiglas in schools and restaurants
To allocate these funds, Biden will need to reach across the aisle and work together with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. The White House was engaged in negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and McConnell to agree on a stimulus package before the election but to no avail. Biden, who ran as a unifier, will have to bring the sides together – and it’s not going to be easy.
Before the election, Biden said that he would appoint a bipartisan committee to discuss a possible reform to the Supreme Court. He said that the committee would have 180 days to recommend how to make the judiciary system less political. But with Senate control still up for grabs, Biden is unlikely to accomplish any such reform, unless the double Senate runoff in Georgia in January is falling on the Democratic side.
The president-elect also vowed during the campaign to reverse Trump’s tax cuts and to increase tax for those who earn over 400 thousand dollars a year. Republicans are not likely to cooperate with this plan. Biden will also seek Senate confirmation for his cabinet positions. It will make the Senate runoff in Georgia a dramatic one that would shape his first two years in office.
And without a clear majority in the Senate, Biden expected to start his term with a series of executive orders. Media reports indicated that Biden intends to rejoin the Paris climate accord, the World Health Organization, and reverse Trump’s immigration policy regarding the “dreamers” and allowing travel to the US from nearly all Muslim-majority countries, according to a report in The New York Times.  
Simone Sanders, adviser to the Biden campaign, said in an interview with CNN on Sunday that Biden “will make good on his promises on the campaign trail,” but would not specify if indeed he intends to sign all these executive orders on day 1, as the reports suggested.
Whether Biden pursues these executive orders immediately after being inaugurated or not, his first weeks in office would be mainly focused on domestic policy, rather than foreign policy.


Tags Joe Biden white house Coronavirus COVID-19 US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ilan Manor Amid election fraud concerns: Could robots decide a US election? By ILAN MANOR
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by