The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Biden's not Trump, but he won't let Israel's security be compromised

His 1973 meeting with then Prime Minister Golda Meir was one of his most "consequential meetings" ever. He's been a friend to Israel since.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 15:08
Then-US Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he delivers a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)
Then-US Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he delivers a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)
In two months’ time and four years after Joe Biden last walked out of the White House, he will be back. This time, taking the oath as President of the United States of America with Kamala Harris, the first woman and woman of color to become Vice President.
Taking over from Donald Trump, his administration will have many key decisions to make and policies to implement, many of them likely to reverse those implemented by the previous administration, especially how it deals with Iran and its hostile actions in the region.
So how will that affect Israel, mainly it’s security?
Unlike what his detractors claim, Biden has been supportive of Israel and was involved in the 2016 negotiations between the two allies that cemented a $38 billion, ten-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) for defense aid-the largest military aid package in US history.
But his support for Israel didn’t start when he was vice president under President Barack Obama - he’s considered himself a Zionist and has been one of Washington’s most outspoken advocates for US aid to Israel for decades.
He’s retold the story of his meeting with then Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in 1973 during his first trip overseas as a 30-year-old senator. That meeting, just 40 days before the outbreak of the Yom Kippur War, was “one of the most consequential meetings I’ve ever had in my life.”
After touring Israel, he sat down with Meir who explained why the Jewish State’s situation was dire.
Though impressed, Biden is said to have found the meeting depressing and when Meir asked him why he likes to recount,  “I said, ‘Well, my God, Madam Prime Minister,’ and I turned to look at her. I said, ‘The picture you paint.’ She said, ‘Oh, don’t worry. We have’ — I thought she only said this to me. She said, ‘We have a secret weapon in our conflict with the Arabs: You see, we have no place else to go.’”
Close to 50 years later, Israel’s security situation is still not perfect. Though peace deals have been made with several Arab countries, there are still enemies like Iran and their proxy Hezbollah as well as Hamas who have vowed to destroy Israel.
Israel considers Iran and its nuclear program to be its number one concern, and Israel’s hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saw eye-to-eye with the Trump administration on how to deal with the Islamic Republic.
While Biden’s administration is expected to be day and night from Trump’s, he’s campaigned and vowed to guarantee Israel’s QME and America’s “unbreakable commitment to Israel’s security.”
Since the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran-deal in 2018, relations between Iran and the United States have taken a turn for the worse. Though Biden has signaled that he will try to bring Iran back into the nuclear deal, he’s also acknowledged that there’s no guarantee Iran would return to compliance with the agreement.
Tehran has not only continued to work on its ballistic missile arsenal, but Iranian proxies like Hezbollah have also become emboldened and have strengthened their foothold in the Syrian Golan.
Despite what Trump supporters claim, Iran extended its tentacles across the Middle East during his administration. While the targeted killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani has put a major dent in Tehran’s regional aspirations, Iran has emerged as a dominant player in Syria, so much that should the civil war ever end, it is unlikely that they would ever leave.
Israel has been carrying out its war-between-war campaign against Iran since 2013, striking thousands of targets in Syria, and according to foreign reports in neighboring Iraq, in order to prevent the smuggling of advanced weaponry to Hezbollah in Lebanon and the entrenchment of its forces in Syria where they could easily act against Israel.
Tehran has ruled out halting its missile program or changing its regional policy, wanting instead the new US administration to change its policy. But despite not being as hawkish on Iran as his predecessor, Biden won’t go easy on the Islamic Republic.
The Iranian presence on Israel’s northern borders and its continued support to terror groups in the Gaza Strip along with its nuclear and ballistic missile programs are another issue that Biden’s administration must contend with.
Those are key issues for Israel’s security.
Israel’s military has in recent years drilled for a future war with Hezbollah, which aided by Iran has rebuilt their arsenal to some 130,000 rockets and missiles aimed at the Israeli homefront.
The most recent drill, Lethal Arrow, held two weeks ago took place after the military completed several offensive plans for the northern front and was aimed to improve the IDF’s offensive capabilities at all echelons from Chief of Staff down to troops in the field.
Israel does not want a war with Hezbollah, or Iran. There are still millions of Israelis in the north who do not have access to a bomb shelter and the defense establishment has said that such a war would be devastating.
Though Netanyahu has now lost a good friend in the White House with Trump gone, a full-out confrontation with the Iranians and Hezbollah is both Jerusalem’s and Washington’s worst nightmare. And both leaders will do anything they can to make sure that it doesn’t happen.
Biden isn’t Trump. He consults and listens to his team before making decisions. And that, at the end of the day, is good for Israel.
Because being impulsive in the Middle East is not a winning strategy.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Hezbollah IDF Iran Joe Biden US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ilan Manor Amid election fraud concerns: Could robots decide a US election? By ILAN MANOR
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by