Claims US is ‘third world, banana republic’ misread history - analysis

The US House of Representatives reconvened on Wednesday evening to discuss electoral college votes . The members came back to the chamber in the shadow of protesters who had tried to sack the capital. With rings of Capital and Metropolitan Police and National Guard, the elected representatives discussed what to some looked like “insurrection” that had plunged the US into looking like a “third world” country.

This talking point, asserting that the scenes of chaos and people attacking offices of elected representatives, make America look like a “banana Republic,” are part of a wider American and western cliché that attempts paint the global south as more prone to coups and chaos than ostensibly democratic western countries.However, only one hundred years ago most western countries were full of the kind of chaos and coup attempts that many claim they saw in Washington. The chaos in Europe in the 1920s and 1930s led to world war and Holocaust. Similarly in the US the 1920s and 1930s were also full of violence and extremism. From the Palmer Raids to the Bonus March on Washington, there were scenes in the US in that era that are not dissimilar to today.

While it is true the protesters entering the capital's buildings was apparently the first such incidents since the war of 1812, this is primarily due to police and security not being put in place to stop the attack. Past violent eras in US history, whether the chaos after the Revolutionary War, the Civil War or the strikes and battles of Pullman strike in 1894 that saw thirty killed, America has a long history of political violence. The accusation today that the kind of chaos in the US looks like a “third world country” or “banana republic” seems to miss out on history.

First of all, coups, chaos, civil war and political violence are western traditions. From the civil war in Spain in the 1930s to the attempt coup by Hitler in 1923 in Germany, many western countries have seen violence in the last century. Second, the coups in many “banana republics,” were as often by foreign interventions as by locals. Whether it was the revolution that led to the Castro regime in Cuba or the overthrow of Jacobo Arbenz in Guatemala, the US and many western democracies, as well as the Soviet Union, played a role in making coups appear “third world.” Without the Cold War overshadowing many countries in Latin America or many newly independent African and Asian states in the 1960s, would there have been so many coups?

It should be recalled also that women only got the vote in Switzerland in 1971, Spain only returned to democracy in 1978, Greek colonels led the country until 1974. Political violence in Northern Ireland only ended in the 1990s, eastern Europe also only transitioned to democracy in the 1990s. Not so long ago, in 1973, the US deployed armored personnel carriers at the Wounded Knee standoff with armed Native American activists. In many cases officials moved to depose leaders only after assuming they had support from the US or Russia. Whether Ngo Dinh Diem in Vietnam, Patrice Lumumba in the Congo or Salvador Allende in Chile, their overthrow and killing was closely tied to Cold War rivalries which the US and other western democracies played a key role in.It should be recalled also that women only got the vote in Switzerland in 1971, Spain only returned to democracy in 1978, Greek colonels led the country until 1974. Political violence in Northern Ireland only ended in the 1990s, eastern Europe also only transitioned to democracy in the 1990s. Not so long ago, in 1973, the US deployed armored personnel carriers at the Wounded Knee standoff with armed Native American activists.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The West has a habit of taking very western ideologies, from Nazism and Marxism and then ascribing them to some kind of otherworldly force. Nazism is considered bad, but the chaos that led up to it and the fascist era in Italy and Spain, are not seen as overriding western themes. Rather, political violence is what happens in the “third world.” Protesters sack parliament in the “third world,” not in America or Europe. All of this is worth considering when discussing whether the scenes in Washington are “third world.” In fact they are very much “first world” and they are very much a western tradition in ostensibly democratic countries. While it is true that, according to studies, in sub-saharan Africa between 1960 and 1982 there were 52 successful coups in 25 countries and 56 attempted coups with 38 of the 45 countries having some kind of military intervention, some portion of this can be explained by colonialism that left weak or ungoverned states in the wake of European withdrawal. It seems a bit strange to ascribe all these coups to some kind of “third world” behavior, when Germany after the First World war was full of coups and violence.The West has a habit of taking very western ideologies, from Nazism and Marxism and then ascribing them to some kind of otherworldly force. Nazism is considered bad, but the chaos that led up to it and the fascist era in Italy and Spain, are not seen as overriding western themes. Rather, political violence is what happens in the “third world.” Protesters sack parliament in the “third world,” not in America or Europe.

Thomas Barnett wrote about US global strategy in a 2003 book called The Pentagon’s New Map. He identified areas where US troops had been deployed and notes that these were areas that tend “to be a place relatively disconnected from the world, where globalization hasn’t taken root.” Why? Due to repression or lack of robust legal systems, he noted. These areas “incubate” terrorism, the US thought, and the US believed that a line could be drawn around this “non-integrating gap” and it could be contained and shrunk. Western countries are not responsible for every aspect of political violence and anti-democratic coups in Latin America and Africa, those like Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe have to shoulder some responsibility, but to take out the US, Russia, or Europe from the equation and pretend that violent protests only occur “over there,” is misreading the historic trend. Weak, ungoverned states and rule by militias and non-state actors have plagued part of the world for decades.Thomas Barnett wrote about US global strategy in a 2003 book called The Pentagon’s New Map. He identified areas where US troops had been deployed and notes that these were areas that tend “to be a place relatively disconnected from the world, where globalization hasn’t taken root.” Why? Due to repression or lack of robust legal systems, he noted. These areas “incubate” terrorism, the US thought, and the US believed that a line could be drawn around this “non-integrating gap” and it could be contained and shrunk.

From the era of Shay’s rebellion to the extremes of the 1960s, it was there. This isn’t because the US was “third world” or “banana republic,” but because this fringe of conspiracy theorists ready to use violence ebb and flow. They were there in the 1950s with anti-communist conspiracies and in the 1990s with the Waco standoff. We now know that this idea that the chaos could be “contained” by US troops was not like “containing” the Soviet Union. Instead it appears some of the concepts of the global war on terror came home to the US, from militarized police to militias. Historically this violence didn’t “come home,” it was already part of the American political landscape.From the era of Shay’s rebellion to the extremes of the 1960s, it was there. This isn’t because the US was “third world” or “banana republic,” but because this fringe of conspiracy theorists ready to use violence ebb and flow. They were there in the 1950s with anti-communist conspiracies and in the 1990s with the Waco standoff.