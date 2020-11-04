Close call: Wisconsin flip-flops between Trump, Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is pinning his hopes on the so-called "blue wall" states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that sent US President Donald Trump to the White House in 2016, although they could take hours or even days to finish counting. Biden has a narrow lead in Wisconsin while Trump is ahead in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with more mail-in ballots that are likely to lean Democratic still to be tallied. The difference in Wisconsin in particular is minuscule, with a mere fraction of a percentage separating Trump and Biden in the state according to estimations in most media reports.Winning Wisconsin – as well as Michigan and Pennsylvania – would be enough to give Biden victory. Fox News projected Biden would win Arizona, another state that voted for Trump in 2016, giving him more options.Even without Pennsylvania, Biden victories in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, along with his projected win in a congressional district in Nebraska, which apportions electoral votes by district, would put him in the White House, as long as he also holds Nevada, where he leads.Wisconsin is still tallying up the votes.
