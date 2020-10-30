The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Democrats, Republicans, incumbents: My Jewish guides for elections

Plenty of the candidates are out and proud about their Jewishness and even say that they are motivated by Jewish values or experiences.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
OCTOBER 30, 2020 06:34
Candidates from top left: Rep. Susan Wild, Matt Lieberman, Jon Ossoff, Al Gross, Rep. David Kustoff, Eric Early, Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Dean Phillips, Rep. Elaine Luria, Lisa Scheller, Merav Ben-David. (Wikimedia Commons / Campaign images) Background: The U.S. Capitol building at dawn (photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)
Candidates from top left: Rep. Susan Wild, Matt Lieberman, Jon Ossoff, Al Gross, Rep. David Kustoff, Eric Early, Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Dean Phillips, Rep. Elaine Luria, Lisa Scheller, Merav Ben-David. (Wikimedia Commons / Campaign images) Background: The U.S. Capitol building at dawn
(photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)
Over the last week, we’ve rolled out four stories about the 48 Jewish candidates running in congressional races: four Democrats running as challengers for Senate seats; 10 Republicans, including two incumbents and eight challengers; 23 Jewish Democratic incumbents and 11 Jewish challengers.
Plenty of the candidates are out and proud about their Jewishness and even say that they are motivated by Jewish values or experiences. But in other cases it was hard to tell whether a candidate should make the cut. Here was my process: I stuck to Democrats and Republicans to keep it real (although Jews seem overrepresented among Libertarians, which is a story I promise I’ll get to one day). 
I compiled a list of all 950 or so nominees and tried to pick out clues in names, campaign bios and policies. More often than not I came up with the goods, but I occasionally would have to reach out to a campaign to make sure. Synagogue membership, which Christine Bubser, running in southeastern California, boasted, was not enough: I called her campaign and confirmed that she is Jewish (and also the designated shofar blower at her shul). Once I was satisfied, I ran my lists past a bunch of people who are steeped in Jewish knowledge of both parties asking if I was missing anyone.
My sources said I had gotten it, but did we miss anyone? It’s possible. Mike Siegel, running in Texas, appears to identify as Jewish and as Protestant — check out the immigration page on his website, and his interview with Jewish Insider. Identifying as both Jewish and Christian is not an unknown phenomenon, but I wanted to know more before including him. Unfortunately, his campaign did not return requests for comment.
You’re invited: We’re going to be watching the polls Tuesday night and will send out login information on Monday in case you want to join. For now: Respond to this email to let us know what you want from JTA on Election Day? Drop us a line at thetell@jta.org
In another case, post-publication, an astute reader alerted me to Dana Barrett, running as a challenger in Atlanta’s northern suburbs and exurbs. I wish I’d known earlier, because she’s fascinating: Before she started running, she was a talk radio figure who is Jewish and liberal, and I don’t know if there are a lot of those. Also, her show’s tagline is begging for an explanation: “It’s salty, it’s got bite and it’s better than a two-martini lunch.” (Barrett is now in. So, after this election is done, is the two martini lunch, as far as I’m concerned.)
I like writing these compilations because they are a not quite randomized snapshot of American Jews, now. Not quite randomized, because even the no-hopers had to prove themselves in a primary.
Here are some instances when being Jewish and running office intersected in fun and telling ways: 
Elaine Luria, the Virginia Democrat defending her incumbency in a conservative district, who has faced sharp criticism from some constituents when she changed her mind about impeaching President Donald Trump. The Navy veteran found solace in her faith and particularly in the white Hebrew Bible she got at her confirmation at a Birmingham, Alabama, temple.
Dean Phillips brought to the House floor his memory of being an awestruck child when he met a Jewish sportswriter venerated in the Twin Cities. 
David Kustoff, the Tennessee Republican, was heartened when evangelical Christians in his district were thrilled to discover that he is Jewish. 
Eric Early, the Republican mounting a quixotic challenge against Adam Schiff in his California district, is a veteran of 1980s children’s television production and scripted episodes of “Jem and the Holograms.”
Besides the Schiff-Early race, there are four races where Jewish challengers are facing Jewish incumbents, and those, I’ve found, throw into relief the split between the majority of Jewish voters who are liberal and revile what they see as Trump’s bigotry and the minority who embrace Trump as a savior, or at least the best leader to achieve their policy goals.
The perfect encapsulation of that tension came in a debate this month in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, where there are fewer than 10,000 Jews, but where both candidates are Jewish: Susan Wild, the incumbent Democrat, and Lisa Scheller, her GOP challenger, who has made the Democratic drift from pro-Israel orthodoxy an issue.
During the debate sponsored by the Jewish Forum of Lehigh Valley, Wild agreed that Israel’s security was a critical issue, and rejected the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel, but she pivoted to the threat posed by white nationalism. “The guards at our synagogues, they’re not there to protect us from BDS supporters, though I do condemn that movement,” she said. “They are there to protect us from the violent, right-wing extremists who murdered Jews at the Tree of Life synagogue.”
Aside from Schiff vs. Early and Wild vs. Scheller, the other races where both nominees are Jewish are incumbent Republican Lee Zeldin and challenger Democrat Nancy Goroff in New York; incumbent Democrat Jerry Nadler and challenger Republican Cathy Bernstein in New York; and incumbent Democrat Lois Frankel and challenger Laura Loomer in Florida.
Dive into the breakdowns of the races: Here are the Senate candidates; the Republicans; the incumbent Democrats; and the Democratic challengers.

IN OTHER NEWS

The Biden and Trump records: I examine Biden’s Israel record during the Obama years. My colleagues Ami Eden and Ben Sales examine President Donald Trump’s record
We’ll sit in the dark: Are Jews anxious? Is that a question? In an election season? My colleague Uri Heilman has the answers.
The minyan he wouldn’t join: We know that Orthodox Jews overwhelmingly support Trump’s reelection. My colleague Shira Hanau travels to New York rallies and discovers there are differences among pro-Trump Jews. And here’s a story from our partners at the New York Jewish Week about an Orthodox rabbi in Queens who is openly supporting Biden, even though that puts him at odds with much of his community.
Miller time: Stephen Miller, the senior adviser to Donald Trump, is reportedly preparing for a possible second Trump term by readying executive orders that would further curb immigration, including zeroing out refugee admissions. He also made a QAnon-esque allegation against Biden this week. The ADL this week asked both parties to eject candidates who believe in QAnon, an explicitly pro-Trump theory.

WORTH A LOOK

The Trump administration has enforced tough sanctions on parties dealing with Iran. Why did its Justice Department seek to frustrate investigations into alleged Turkish violations? The New York Times’ Benjamin Weiser and Eric Lipton lay out the contradictions.

TWEET SO SWEET

Zack Beauchamp at Vox captures a conversation countless husbands and wives have had since last Friday night.

STAY IN TOUCH

Share your thoughts on The Tell, or suggest a topic for us. Connect with Ron Kampeas on Twitter at @kampeas or email him at thetell@jta.org.


Tags synagogue congress US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The significance of back-to-back pro-Israel policies ahead of elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by