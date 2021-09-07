Donald Trump beats Joe Biden in 2024 election poll

Donald Trump is slightly favored over Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup, according to a poll Emerson College conducted from August to September 2021.

Some 47% of respondents preferred Trump, while 46% preferred Biden, with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

Biden's overall approval rating was 46% and disapproval was 47%, with 7% undecided. This is a lower approval rating than an Emerson poll from February, in which 49% of respondents approved of Biden's presidency and 39% disapproved, with 12% undecided.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Both politicians are the preferred candidate for their party in the 2024 election. 60% of Democrats said they want President Biden to be the presidential nominee and 39% said they would rather it be someone else. Meanwhile, 67% of Republicans said they would vote for former President Trump in the primary while only 10% said they would prefer another candidate, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. If Trump is not an option, 32% said they would vote for DeSantis and 24% said they would pick former Vice President Mike Pence.

The Emerson report noted that enthusiasm regarding the 2022 midterm elections is low, with only 71% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans saying they are likely to vote.

US President Joe Biden points a finger as he delivers remarks on the administration's continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan in a speech from the East Room at the White House in Washington US, July 8, 2021. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)