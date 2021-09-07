The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Donald Trump beats Joe Biden in 2024 election poll

Former US President Donald Trump had a slight lead in a poll on the hypothetical 2024 election matchup with Joe Biden.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 11:45
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 28, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES/FILE PHOTO)
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 28, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES/FILE PHOTO)
Donald Trump is slightly favored over Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup, according to a poll Emerson College conducted from August to September 2021.
Some 47% of respondents preferred Trump, while 46% preferred Biden, with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.
Biden's overall approval rating was 46% and disapproval was 47%, with 7% undecided. This is a lower approval rating than an Emerson poll from February, in which 49% of respondents approved of Biden's presidency and 39% disapproved, with 12% undecided.
Both politicians are the preferred candidate for their party in the 2024 election. 60% of Democrats said they want President Biden to be the presidential nominee and 39% said they would rather it be someone else. Meanwhile, 67% of Republicans said they would vote for former President Trump in the primary while only 10% said they would prefer another candidate, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. If Trump is not an option, 32% said they would vote for DeSantis and 24% said they would pick former Vice President Mike Pence.
The Emerson report noted that enthusiasm regarding the 2022 midterm elections is low, with only 71% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans saying they are likely to vote.
US President Joe Biden points a finger as he delivers remarks on the administration's continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan in a speech from the East Room at the White House in Washington US, July 8, 2021. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)US President Joe Biden points a finger as he delivers remarks on the administration's continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan in a speech from the East Room at the White House in Washington US, July 8, 2021. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)
The report also mentioned 68% of respondents said the US lost the war in Afghanistan and 49% thought former President George W. Bush held the most responsibility for the war. Of the respondents, 24% said Biden was most responsible, 18% said Barack Obama was most responsible, and 10% said Donald Trump was most responsible.


Tags Joe Biden afghanistan Donald Trump
