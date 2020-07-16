The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Elections Donald Trump

Biden slams Trump for wanting to open schools to get high marks

Trump demanded last week that schools reopen, in contravention of the guidelines set forth by government public-health experts. The Republican president threatened to strip schools of federal funds if they fail to comply.

By REUTERS  
JULY 16, 2020 03:26
US President Donald Trump speaks to attendees with a sheet of bullet proof glass and the Washington Monument in the background as he hosts a 4th of July "2020 Salute to America" to celebrate the US Independence Day holiday at the White House in Washington, US, July 4, 2020. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump speaks to attendees with a sheet of bullet proof glass and the Washington Monument in the background as he hosts a 4th of July "2020 Salute to America" to celebrate the US Independence Day holiday at the White House in Washington, US, July 4, 2020.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
July 15 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is insisting that schools reopen so he can save his re-election bid, his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, said on Wednesday.
School districts across the country are taking a cautious approach to reopening after the summer break as US COVID-19 cases near 3.5 million, unnerving parents struggling to balance their duties to employers and their families.
 
Trump demanded last week that schools reopen, in contravention of the guidelines set forth by government public-health experts. The Republican president threatened to strip schools of federal funds if they fail to comply.
 
"We've got to do the hard work of getting the virus under control now," Biden told children who asked about the subject at an event with 25 donors that raised $3.8 million for his campaign.
 
"But Trump doesn't want that to do that hard work. He just wants schools to open because he's afraid if they don't, it will hurt his re-election chances," the former vice president said.
 
Biden has been gaining in opinion polls, which show him with a lead nationally ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election as some voters sour on Trump's response to the pandemic. The United States leads the world in cases and deaths.
 
Biden has called for the federal government to replenish state and local government coffers depleted by the coronavirus response to pay teacher salaries. He has also urged funding to help schools buy protective equipment and make changes to support social distancing and technology for remote learning.
 
A representative for Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
The president and his supporters have cited children's educational needs and the economy among reasons for his insistence that schools open.
 
But the push is also part of an emerging re-election strategy seeking to resuscitate his flagging support in the nation's suburbs, people close to his campaign say.
 
More than 136,000 people in the United States have died from the highly contagious respiratory illness.
 
A mortality model developed by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) projected late on Tuesday that the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 would surpass 224,000 by Election Day.


Tags school Donald Trump Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To the Jerusalem protestors: Demonstrate, don't riot By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
3 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
4 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
5 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by