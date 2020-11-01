The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ex-husband of Joe Biden's wife claim two had affair that split marriage

The accounts of the video state that Joe met Jill two years after a fatal car crash that killed Biden's previous wife and their baby daughter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 10:07
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden at the 2020 Democratic National Convention (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden at the 2020 Democratic National Convention
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
A campaign advertisement for the presidency of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, describing how he met his wife Jill Biden, has been disputed by her ex-husband, according to the Washington Times.
The accounts of the video state that Joe met Jill two years after a fatal car crash that killed Biden's previous wife and their baby daughter.
"My name is Jill Biden, and I want to tell you about my husband Joe. I first met Joe two years after a car accident that injured his sons and killed his wife and his baby daughter," Jill said in the advertisement.
Biden said the two were introduced after he saw her picture on a poster, and requested her number from his brother, who apparently knew her.
"My brother said, there’s this woman — you’ll really like her, Joe," Biden said in a 2020 Democratic National Convention video, according to the Washington Times. "So I gave her a call, and she had [another] date that night."
Biden claims that he persuaded her to cancel that date, and Jill corroborated the story saying "you said, do you think you can break your date? Well, I called and told the guy that I had a friend in from out of town, and went out with Joe."
However, her ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, denies that account claiming that Jill and Joe met during Biden's campaign for Senate, before the crash, and had an affair which led to the end of the marriage.
The Biden campaign denied the accounts Stevenson gave to multiple media outlets, accusing him of attempting to publicize his upcoming autobiography, according to the Washington Times.
"These claims are fictitious, seemingly to sell and promote a book,” a Biden campaign spokesperson told Inside Edition in September, according to the Washington Times. “The relationship of Joe and Jill Biden is well documented. Jill Biden separated from her first husband irreconcilably in the fall of 1974 and moved out of their marital home. Joe and Jill Biden had their first date in March of 1975, and they married in June of 1977.
Stevenson made the claims in an August 17 interview with local Delaware media outlet WDEL.
"I said, ‘Look, the Bidens made up this dramatic story that they met, he saw a picture of her,’ and I told him, I said, ‘That was so untrue,’"Stevenson said in interview, according to the Washington Times. “There’s probably 500 people in Delaware that saw Joe Biden and Jill at three major fundraising events at the Stone Balloon in 1972, after the Stone Balloon opened in February.”
"One thing I do not want to do, and I know this might sound funny to people, is that I don’t want to hurt her chances of becoming first lady of the United States. That’s not my goal,” Mr. Stevenson told WDEL, according to the Washington Times. "I would say to Jill, listen, you know how I feel about this. You had an affair. You worked on the campaign,” Mr. Stevenson said. “Why you invented this crazy story on Oprah Winfrey about, he saw your picture in the train station — there’s too many people that knew we worked on his campaign in 1972."


Joe Biden president US elections 2020
