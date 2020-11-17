Governor Larry Hogan, MD., tells Trump 'the time has come' to concede

Two-term Republican Governor Larry Hogan (Maryland), said it is time for US President Donald Trump to concede, as President-elect Joe Biden won "a pretty overwhelming victory", the Washington Times reported. On Monday, he claimed that Trump generated "toxic politics" and displayed a "loose affiliation with the truth." Speaking at the Ronald Reagan Foundation, he added that the president "wasn't effective," and called for a GOP recalibration that will combine Trump's outsider persona with bipartisan outreach, according to the Washington Times.
The governor said he chose to write in former US president Ronald Reagan's name instead of voting for Trump this year, the Washington Times reported.
He considered running against Trump in the primaries, but decided against it in the end. Because he is term-limited and cannot run for reelection in 2022, Hogan reportedly has his eyes on the 2024 White House bid.
