Governor Larry Hogan, MD., tells Trump 'the time has come' to concede

The governor said he chose to write in former US president Ronald Reagan's name instead of voting for Trump this year, the Washington Times reported.

He considered running against Trump in the primaries, but decided against it in the end. Because he is term-limited and cannot run for reelection in 2022, Hogan reportedly has his eyes on the 2024 White House bid.

