'Hamilton' cast to host virtual fund-raiser for Joe Biden's campaign

Biden's presidential campaign campaign announced Monday night that it will be holding a virtual grassroots fund-raiser with the cast of the hit musical on October 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

Original cast members Lin-Manuel Miranda , Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Munoz, Leslie Odom Jr., Okieriete Onaodowa and Phillipa Soo will all be in attendance. Thomas Kail, director of the Hamilton film on Disney Plus, will moderate a Q&A with the cast. A special performance is also on the schedule. Fans can donate any amount of money to the Biden Victory Fund through its website in order to attend.

Hamilton creator and star Miranda also participated in a phone bank event for Biden in partnership with the Latino Victory Fund on October 6, and has been vocal about his support for Biden on social media. Miranda is a chairperson of the Latino Victory Fund.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has also put on several star-studded virtual events benefiting Biden's campaign, including cast reunions for Veep and The Princess Bride. On Thursday, guests from five different casts of Star Trek are joining together for a virtual panel in the name of Biden's campaign.

The Hamilton cast also performed in 2016 for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. In July, the 11-time Tony-winning musical released a film edition comprised of several life performances on Disney Plus to resounding success.

The project was originally meant to release in theaters on October 15, 2021, but Disney moved up the release and switched to streaming due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });