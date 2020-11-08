The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

How Netanyahu failed to please both Biden and Trump - analysis

The fact that Netanyahu waited more than twelve hours to congratulate Biden made news around the world and will probably not win him friends in Biden’s circle.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 20:44
Then-US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look at each other as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016 (photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
Then-US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look at each other as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016
(photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found himself between a rock and a hard place when it came to congratulating US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory over Netanyahu’s close ally, outgoing president Donald Trump.
On the one hand, Netanyahu needs to find favor with Biden, who, barring a surprising successful legal challenge, will become the leader of the free world in January. On the other hand, Trump is still president until then, and Netanyahu cannot afford to get on his bad side.
With all the efforts to please both Biden and Trump, it appeared Sunday that Netanyahu ended up upsetting both sides.
Netanyahu could have joined Canada’s Justin Trudeau among the first world leaders to congratulate Biden immediately after he was declared the victor on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. Israel time. That was what opposition leader Yair Lapid did.
But that would have been a slap on the face to Trump. So instead, Netanyahu coordinated with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who coordinated with Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz to wait with their congratulatory tweets until after Biden’s victory speech.
Sources close to Netanyahu said the prime minister should not be expected to tweet at 4:00 a.m. But the moment Biden’s speech was done at 3:55am Israel time, Blue and White’s social media coordinator tweeted Gantz’s congratulations. An hour and a half later, Ashkenazi did the same.
Netanyahu did not tweet until after 7am, a minute after President Reuven Rivlin, whose aides had been waiting for Netanyahu and decided to give up, stop waiting and release his message. The prime minister reportedly intended to wait for Sunday's cabinet meeting but advanced his message when he saw that other Israeli politicians had tweeted.

The fact that Netanyahu waited more than twelve hours made news around the world and will probably not win him friends in Biden’s circle. His tweet came after leaders of countries across the globe that are not known for being close US allies like Israel.
The wording of the message that did not call Biden president-elect or mention that he won the election will undoubtedly not go unnoticed. When Trump won four years ago, Netanyahu called him president-elect, and his message was more timely. A video message Netanyahu released later devoted 43 words to Biden, then 52 to Trump.
Netanyahu also did not end up pleasing Trump or his supporters, who do not believe the race is over. Trump backers expressed outrage at Netanyahu on social media for not waiting for official results and called him ungrateful.
Likud MKs were told to balance any congratulations for Biden with praise of Trump. The only Likud MK to congratulate Biden on Saturday night was Nir Barkat, who oddly tweeted only in Hebrew and waited until Sunday to post a video in English.
The most controversial message came from former Likud minister Ayoub Kara, who slammed Biden's Jewish voters, warning that one day Israelis "will all shed tears" over their votes. MKs. Similarly, MKs on the Left like Nitzan Horowitz blasted Trump while blessing Biden. They were the only Israeli politicians who could afford to take sides.   
But at least they pleased one side, which was apparently one more than Netanyahu ended up satisfying.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections Gabi Ashkenazi Joe Biden Donald Trump Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's gov't needs to bond with Biden By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ilan Manor Amid election fraud concerns: Could robots decide a US election? By ILAN MANOR
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by