The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Could Mike Pence possibly overturn the result of 2020 US election?

If these votes were granted to actual President Trump by Pence in the procedure, there would be enough to overturn the result of the election and hand him victory.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 10:32
Vice President Mike Pence (Left) and Democratic presidential nominee, former vice president Joe Biden (Right) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Vice President Mike Pence (Left) and Democratic presidential nominee, former vice president Joe Biden (Right)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In a tactical gambit to change the outcome of the November 3 US elections into their advantage and overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory, a group of Republicans led by Rep. Louie Gohmert sued Vice-President Mike Pence on Monday.
A lawsuit filed against the Republican vice-president by Republicans?
Indeed, under a law from 1887 known as the Electoral Count Act, the outgoing vice-president has the "exclusive authority" to decide which electors should be counted when Congress will meet on January 6 to finalize the 2020 US presidential election results.
According to The Washington Times, Gohmert argued in the lawsuit that Pence’s role in overseeing the election certification gives him the authority to decide which electors are chosen, as the elections results are still contested in five states, naming Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, counting 73 electoral votes.
If these votes were granted to ongoing US President Donald Trump by Pence in the procedure, there would be enough to overturn the result of the election and hand him victory.
“Under the Twelfth Amendment, defendant Pence alone has the exclusive authority and sole discretion to open and permit the counting of electoral votes or a given state and when there are competing slates of electors or where there is objection to any single slate of electors, to determine which electors’ votes or whether none should be counted,” the lawsuit said, the Washington Times reported.
On another hand, the Electoral College, on December 15, certified that these states have been won by Biden, which will make it illegal if Pence refuse to recognize the clerks handing him the actual electoral counts.
According to the Washington Post, this situation would be a violation of the law, and could land Pence in court. 


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump Mike Pence US Senate US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to Israel, Jonathan Pollard

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by