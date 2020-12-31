Could Mike Pence possibly overturn the result of 2020 US election?

In a tactical gambit to change the outcome of the November 3 US elections into their advantage and overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory, a group of Republicans led by Rep. Louie Gohmert sued Vice-President Mike Pence on Monday.

A lawsuit filed against the Republican vice-president by Republicans?

Indeed, under a law from 1887 known as the Electoral Count Act, the outgoing vice-president has the "exclusive authority" to decide which electors should be counted when Congress will meet on January 6 to finalize the 2020 US presidential election results.

According to The Washington Times , Gohmert argued in the lawsuit that Pence’s role in overseeing the election certification gives him the authority to decide which electors are chosen, as the elections results are still contested in five states, naming Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, counting 73 electoral votes.

If these votes were granted to ongoing US President Donald Trump by Pence in the procedure, there would be enough to overturn the result of the election and hand him victory.

“Under the Twelfth Amendment, defendant Pence alone has the exclusive authority and sole discretion to open and permit the counting of electoral votes or a given state and when there are competing slates of electors or where there is objection to any single slate of electors, to determine which electors’ votes or whether none should be counted,” the lawsuit said, the Washington Times reported.

On another hand, the Electoral College , on December 15, certified that these states have been won by Biden, which will make it illegal if Pence refuse to recognize the clerks handing him the actual electoral counts.

According to the Washington Post, this situation would be a violation of the law, and could land Pence in court.