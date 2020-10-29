Israel alone in Middle East in preferring Trump to Biden

Israel was the only country with a more favorable view of President Donald Trump than Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden in a poll of representative samples of the populations of Israel, Palestinian Authority, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Morocco conducted this week and last week by Keevoon Global Research for the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Jerusalem.Trump's average approval rating in the Middle East is 40%, with 47% viewing him unfavorably, as opposed to Biden, who made a favorable impression on 46% of the respondents, and a negative one on 31%.more respondents in Hebrew (58%) and Arabic (54%) viewed Trump favorably than Biden, who 40% of Hebrew-speakers and 50% of Arabic-speakers viewed positively.The country that most favored Biden is the UAE, where 69% had a positive impression of him. The UAE is also the only Arab-majority country in which more than half (52%) had a favorable view of Trump.The Palestinians had the worst impression of Trump, with 15% viewing him positively and 67% negatively, but they also had the worst impression of Biden, with only 26% giving him a positive score and 41% negative. More Palestinians had a negative view of Biden than any other group, though Israeli Arabs were close, at 40%.More than half of respondents had negative views of Trump in Qatar (55%) and Morocco (59%).Asked "which candidate do you think will be the most successful in the Middle East when it comes to stability and peace," more respondents (44%) across the region answered "not sure" than either candidate; 30% chose Biden and 26% Trump.Israeli Hebrew-speakers, Palestinians and Saudis were the only groups in which more chose Trump than Biden. In Israel, 49% chose Trump while 17% said Biden. In the Palestinian Authority, 9% chose Trump while 7% picked Biden. And in Saudi Arabia, 23% said Trump and 22% said Biden.Biden received his best score on chances of bringing peace and stability from Qatar, where 48% chose him, followed by the UAE, where 46% did.The poll was conducted among 1,900 respondents on their mobile devices on October 18-27. The sample was polled with quotas for gender and age.In Israel, however,